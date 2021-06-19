FAITH: Celebrating Father’s Day and my birthday

What do Father’s Day and my birthday have in common? Well, every 5, 6 and 11 years – my birthday falls on Father’s Day. And yes, it happens this year, and every 5, 6 and 11 years I get to share my special day with my husband’s special day.

When I was little, I did not think this was fair. My Father would tease me profusely about it being his day, not mine. I’m sure most share their birthday close to some other holiday, since we have so many holidays each year.

But I really don’t mind sharing my Birthday with Father’s Day, especially since my husband David is a great Father. He is kind, long tempered, a wonderful grandfather to our two grandkids, generous, and full of laughter. Oh, he has his faults but, in the Father department there aren’t a lot of them.

I, on the other hand, have tons of faults.

David has smoothed out a lot of my rough edges, but not quite all of them. I think of that book, “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus” when I think of David and I’s marriage. Two people could not be more different. I follow a lot of conspiracy theories, and he just thinks I’m crazy.

Like the $2.3 billion omnibus spending and coronavirus-relief package that was passed by Congress back in December of last year. In this bill, there is a stipulation requiring the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to deliver an unclassified report on unidentified flying objects to Congress within six months, which means its due at the end of June. Which is why I think the recent leak from the Navy Pilots happened. How bizarre is all this?

I also think God created this entire world just for us humans. I know there are microscopic life on other plants, but I don’t believe there is anything like us. I do believe there is a spiritual realm, which God tells us in His word. And yes, these Spiritual Beings are aliens.

Not that God is not big enough to have another Universe with other life form, which it would not matter either way. God is our ultimate Father.

According to Pewresearch.org – “Fatherhood in America is changing. Today, fathers who live with their children are taking a more active role in caring for them and helping out around the house, and the ranks of single fathers have grown significantly in recent decades. At the same time, more and more children are growing up without a father in the home.”

As a child, I had an often-absent Father, so I’m unsure what a healthy family would look like. I do know that God almighty has shown me what a Father should be. I’m grateful for His love and protection.

I have been poor and without, and I have been blessed with abundance, but without a doubt God has always been there, in the good and bad. He never let me starve, or not have a roof over my head. I could not always buy things I wanted or needed, but I was always ok, and loved.

If you are looking to earthly people to show you the way, don’t. Always look up and read God’s Word. You’ll find the path much easier and more loving.

If you Google “Father of the Year” you will only find reviews on a very poorly done movie called “Father of the Year”. You would think at least one religious piece would pop up saying God is Father of the Year, but no, nothing. God wants to be your Father; all you need to do is let Him.

2 Corinthians 6:18: “And I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty.”

God is our perfect Father. Our earthly Fathers should strive for a good example. The harder our earthly Fathers try, the more they will be blessed.

Proverbs 23:24: “The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him.”

Do your earthly and heavenly Father proud – be of great joy to them.

Karen Y. Stevens is Meals on Wheels Executive Director