NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 6.18.21

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will make landfall within the next 6 to 12 hours in southeast Louisiana. Heavy rains have already begun in parts of the Gulf coast from New Orleans to Mobile.

For our region, no significant rain is expected from this system. Rain chances do go up, however, by the end of the weekend into early next week thanks to an approaching cold front that stalls out in our area. Tides will remain high, running one to two feet above normal into next week.