expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Caldwell Parish

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:46 am Friday, June 18, 2021

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality that occurred in Caldwell Parish on June 15.

LDWF agents recovered the body of Clifford Jewell, 69, of Columbia, from the Boeuf River around 8 a.m. on June 17.

LDWF agents received information around 10:30 a.m. about a single vessel boating incident with a missing operator.  Agents responded immediately and began search for Jewell.

According to Jewell’s wife, they were traveling in the vessel when they struck a submerged object, which ejected Jewell into the water without resurfacing.  Jewell’s wife was able to call 911 for help.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.  Jewell was not wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water.  His body was turned over to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

More News

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 6.18.21

Body of Zwolle Man Recovered From Toledo Bend Following Boating Incident

TxDOT Traffic Alert: I10 at Walden in Beaumont 6.18.21

Ashley Pace receives Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar