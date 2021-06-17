Orange Police Beat 6.16.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 16, 2021:

Public intoxication at the 100 block of Border

Weapons offense at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Theft at the 400 block of Azalea Street

Theft at the 2500 block of Riverside

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the corner of 16 th Street and Park

Street and Park Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Theft at the 2200 block of West Park

Warrant at the 1700 block of Strickland

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department