Orange Police Beat 6.16.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 16, 2021:
- Public intoxication at the 100 block of Border
- Weapons offense at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Theft at the 400 block of Azalea Street
- Theft at the 2500 block of Riverside
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the corner of 16th Street and Park
- Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Theft at the 2200 block of West Park
- Warrant at the 1700 block of Strickland
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department