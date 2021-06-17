expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 16, 2021:

  • Public intoxication at the 100 block of Border
  • Weapons offense at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Theft at the 400 block of Azalea Street
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Riverside
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the corner of 16th Street and Park
  • Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Theft at the 2200 block of West Park
  • Warrant at the 1700 block of Strickland

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 6.18.21

Body of Zwolle Man Recovered From Toledo Bend Following Boating Incident

TxDOT Traffic Alert: I10 at Walden in Beaumont 6.18.21

Ashley Pace receives Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar