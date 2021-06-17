Orange Police Beat 6.15.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 15, 2021:

Controlled substance at 8 th and Adams

and Adams Warrant service at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Theft at the rear of the 1800 block of Wildwood Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Warrant at the 1800 block of 11th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department