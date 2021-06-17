Orange Leader Athletes of the Year 1974-2021
Here are the Orange Leader Athletes of the Year 1974-2021:
1974
Athlete of the Year:Ray Pousson, West Orange
Football: James Long, West Orange
Basketball: Waymon Sibley, West Orange
Baseball: Paul Richardson, West Orange
Track:David Guidry, Bridge City
1975
Athlete of the Year: Dale McCall, LC-M
Football:Craig Couvillion, Stark
Basketball:Donald Mosby, Stark
Baseball: Billy Bayliss, Stark
Track:Greg Peveto, Stark
1976
Athlete of the Year:Andre Robertson, West Orange
Football:Randy Fults, Bridge City
Basketball:Bill Grayson, Stark
Baseball:JE Lancaster, West Orange
Track:Gary Worster, Bridge City
1977
Athlete of the Year:Dudley Kraus, Orangefield
Football:Jeff Fruge, Orangefield
Basketball:Randy Martell, West Orange
Baseball:Kim Bryant, Bridge City
Track:Patrice Roberts, Stark
1978
Athlete of the Year:David Jones, Bridge City
Football:Tony January, WO-S
Basketball:Acy Duhon, Bridge City
Baseball:Harlan Robertson, WO-S
Track:Greg Hill, WO-S
1979
Athlete of the Year:Bryan Ward, Bridge City
Football:Jimmy Jones, Vidor
Basketball:Greg Marshall, WO-S
Baseball:Pat Meeks, Bridge City
Track:Greg Hill, WO-S
1980
Athlete of the Year:Keith Little, Orangefield
Football:Kerry Franks, WO-S
Basketball:David Ess, Bridge City
Baseball:Patt Meeks, Bridge City
Track:Mark Kelly, Bridge City and Bradley Peveto, Orangefield
1981
Athlete of the Year:Louis Moore, WO-S
Football:Lawrence Hardin, WO-S
Basketball:Wendell Martin, Bridge City
Baseball:Wade Phillips, WO-S
Track:Bradley Peveto, Orangefield
1982
Athlete of the Year:Cazzy Francis, LC-M
Football:Tommy Peevey, Orangefield
Basketball:Walt Montet, Bridge City
Baseball:Mike Perkins, LC-M
Track:Larnell Thomas, WO-S
1983
Athlete of the Year:Homer Rhodes, LC-M
Football:Tim Hagler, Vidor
Basketball:Connally Brown, WO-S
Baseball:Greg Choate, LC-M
Track:Aaron Hollier, Bridge City
1984
Athlete of the Year:Harold Green, WO-S
Football:Homer Rhodes, LC-M
Basketball:Anna Cooper, LC-M
Baseball:Tony Dallas, WO-S
Track:Derek Anderson, LC-M
1985
Athlete of the Year:Johnny White, Orangefield
Football:Harvey Granger, Orangefield
Basketball:Bonnie Henson, WO-S
Baseball:Shon Shelton, WO-S
Track:Andrew Hollier, Bridge City
1986
Athlete of the Year:Roderick Robertson, WO-S
Football:Mark LeBlanc, Bridge City
Basketball:Michael Chavis, WO-S
Baseball:Mike Stewart, LC-M
Track:Troy Gilbeaux, LC-M
1987
Athlete of the Year:Troy Gilbeaux, LC-M
Football:Jeff Knox, WO-S
Basketball:Tonya Dove, WO-S
Baseball:Brian Daniels, LC-M
Track:Brian Cleveland, WO-S
1988
Athlete of the Year:Kevin Smith, WO-S
Football:Quinton Tezeno, WO-S
Basketball:Gary Scott, WO-S
Baseball:Thad Chaddrick, Bridge City
Track:Krista Vicknair, Bridge City
1989
Athlete of the Year:Jeff Granger, Orangefield
Football:Terrance Brown, WO-S
Basketball:Travesa Gant, WO-S
Baseball:Bruce Aven, WO-S
Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield
1990
Athletes of the Year:Jeff Granger, Orangefield and Sondra Ancelot, Orangefield
Football:Ron Hasley, WO-S
Basketball:Travesa Gant, WO-S
Baseball:Bo Mires, Bridge City
Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield
1991
Athlete of the Year:Laney Menard, Bridge City
Football:Tim Allen, WO-S
Basketball:Kelly Colburn, LC-M
Baseball:Kelly Free, WO-S
Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield and JoJo Harris, Orangefield
1992
Athlete of the Year:Kerry Bennett, WO-S
Football:Frank Carpenter, Bridge City
Basketball:Shandi Brister, Orangefield
Baseball:Steve Martin, Bridge City
Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield
1993
Athlete of the Year:Bob Buxton, Deweyville
Football:Frank Turner, WO-S
Basketball:Candie Holt, Orangefield
Baseball:Frankie Tays, LC-M
Track:Meshell Richard, WO-S
1994
Athlete of the Year:Kendall Cleveland, WO-S
Football:Warring Vital, WO-S
Basketball:Nicole Daniels, Orangefield
Baseball:Stephen Gilbert, Deweyville
Track:Jacob Davis, Orangefield
1995
Athletes of the Year:Becca Mathews, Bridge City and Ramona Papillion, WO-S
Football:Buster Ascol, LC-M and Josh Tims, WO-S
Basketball:Jessica Callahan, Deweyville
Baseball:Kevin Kirby, Orangefield
Track:Jacob Davis, Orangefield
1996
Athletes of the Year:Eric Anderson, WO-S and Charlie Nichols, LC-M
Football:T.J. Locks, WO-S
Basketball:B.J. Evans, LC-M and Tiffany Rogers, WO-S
Baseball:John Patterson, WO-S
Track:Brandy Spencer, WO-S
1997
Athlete of the Year:Norris McGhee, WO-S
Football:Logan Moore, Deweyville
Basketball:Jason Throop, LC-M
Baseball:Beau Hale, LC-M
Track:Brandy Spencer, WO-S
1998
Athlete of the Year:Roy Locks, WO-S
Football:Charles Sias, WO-S
Basketball:Leanne Stark, LC-M
Baseball:Jeremy Green, LC-M
Track:Jonathan Henley, Orangefield
1999
Athletes of the Year:Eric Eshbach, Orangefield; April Belk, Bridge City
Football:Beaux Daville, Orangefield
Basketball:Marcus Campbell, LC-M
Baseball:Billy Burrow, LC-M
Track:Kim Riley, LC-M
2000
Athletes of the Year:Gayron Allen, WO-S; Kacey Worthy, Orangefield
Football:Dane Savoie, Orangefield
Basketball:Marcus Campbell, LC-M and LaToya Lewis, LC-M
Volleyball:Erin Dillow, Bridge City
Baseball:Josey Kelley, LC-M
Softball:Laura Gremilion, Bridge City
Track:Sharonda Renfro, WO-S
Soccer:Derek Knapp, LC-M
Tennis:David Duplechin, Orangefield
Golf:Michael Arnaud, WO-S
2001
Athletes of the Year:Ben King Bridge City; Melanie Hamerly, LC-M
Football:Jermaine Hope, WO-S
Volleyball:Jessica Johnson, Bridge City
Basketball:Anthony Acosta, Bridge City and Labarbara Locks, WO-S
Baseball:Chad Barbre, WO-S
Softball:Laura Gremillion, Bridge City
Soccer:Cody Davis, LC-M
Track:Donald Paul, WO-S
Tennis:Brandon Odom and Joseph Hannon, WO-S
Golf:Katie Harrison, LC-M
2002
Athletes of the Year:Jamey Knight, Bridge City; Nikki McCall, Deweyville
Football:Luke Wolfford, Bridge City
Volleyball:Stephanie Hyatt, LC-M
Basketball:Joey Byerly, WO-S and Layne Riddick, Vidor
Soccer:Matt Day, LC-M
Track:Brandon Johnson, WO-S
Baseball:Luther Sanders, Bridge City
Softball:Maranda Hester, Deweyville
Tennis:Justin Boynton, LC-M
Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian
2003
Athletes of the Year:Jamey Knight, Bridge City; Kimmie Bayliss, LC-M
Football:Matt Peebles, Bridge City
Volleyball:Jayme Powell, LC-M
Basketball:Joey Byerly, WO-S and Geneva Spears, WO-S
Soccer:Kristen Lanning, LC-M
Track:Brandon Johnson, WO-S
Baseball:Derek Blacksher, Bridge City
Softball:Heather Bobbitt, Vidor
Tennis:Bobby Seals and Jacob Moore, WO-S
Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian
2004
Athletes of the Year:Zane Williams, Deweyville; Brittany James, WO-S
Football:John Modica, Orangefield
Volleyball:Erica Sibley, LC-M
Boys basketball:Austin Farias, Orangefield
Girls basketball:Kirby Myers, Orangefield
Soccer:Jonathan Davis, LC-M
Track:Michael Gauthier, Bridge City
Baseball:Shon Landry, LC-M
Softball:Cody Trahan, LC-M
Tennis:Michael Moore and Daniel Marshall, WO-S
Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian
2005
Athletes of the Year:Cody Sparks, Bridge City; Brittany James, WO-S
Football:Kenneth Beasley, WO-S
Volleyball:Erica Sibley, LC-M
Boys basketball:Chris Barnes, Orangefield
Girls basketball:Kirby Myers, Orangefield
Soccer:Kayla Williams, LC-M
Track:Aaron Brannen, Bridge City
Baseball:Kevin Angelle, Bridge City
Softball:Meagan Godwin, Bridge City
Tennis:Kody Duplechin, Bridge City
Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian
2006
Athletes of the Year:Cody Sparks, Bridge City; Brittany James, WO-S
Football:Kenneth Beasley, WO-S
Volleyball:Andie Myers, Bridge City
Boys basketball:Seth Harley, LC-M
Girls basketball:Brittney Scott, WO-S
Soccer:James Medley, Vidor
Track:Aaron Brannen, Bridge City
Baseball:Kevin Angelle, Bridge City
Softball:Cody Trahan, LC-M
Tennis:Kody Duplechin, Bridge City
Golf:Ryan Prejean, LC-M
2007
Athletes of the Year:Earl Thomas, WO-S; Christina Jaques, Bridge City
Football:Justin Williams, Deweyville
Volleyball:Julie Mason, LC-M
Boys basketball:Richard Netherly, WO-S
Girls basketball:Brittney Scott, WO-S
Soccer:Kayla Williams, LC-M
Track:Drew Bean, LC-M
Baseball:Johnny Dishon, Bridge City
Softball:Shandi Conner, Bridge City
Tennis:Devin Armstrong and Shanita Maceda, Bridge City
Golf:Natalie McLane, Orangefield
2008
Athletes of the Year:Jeremy Granger, Orangefield; Lauren Angelle & Jenna Angelle, Bridge City
Football:Corey Bell, WO-S
Volleyball:Audrey Myers, Bridge City
Boys basketball:Kevin Cooper, LC-M
Girls basketball:Kaylin Little, Orangefield
Soccer:Craig Leger, LC-M
Track:Jared Parker, Vidor
Baseball:Casey Jackson, Bridge City
Softball:Rebekah Ragsdale, WO-S
Tennis:Erin Kelley, Orangefield
Golf:Natalie McLane, Orangefield
2009
Athletes of the Year:Trey Franks, WO-S; Allie Beach, Orangefield
Football:Ortavious Hypolite, WO-S
Volleyball:Christine Sicktich, LC-M
Boys basketball:Marquest Watson, WO-S
Girls basketball:Olivia Wagner, Orangefield
Soccer:T.C. Scalfano, LC-M
Track:Josh Gloston, WO-S
Baseball:Matt Hicks, Bridge City
Softball:Rebekah Ragsdale, WO-S
Tennis:Meredith Miller, Bridge City
Golf:Brooke Brasseaux, LC-M
2010
Athletes of the Year:Hunter Gonzales, LC-M; Aimee Scales, Orangefield
Football:Shayne Pitman, Vidor
Volleyball:Christine Sicktich, LC-M
Boys basketball:Nate McAnelly, Bridge City
Girls basketball:Demetrius Heard, WO-S
Soccer:Garhett Bonneaux, LC-M
Track:Trey Franks, WO-S
Baseball:Chase Angelle, Orangefield
Softball:Kaycee Spears, Deweyville
Tennis:Brett Foster, Matthew McAfee, Community Christian
Golf:Gary Bell, Community Christian
2011
Athletes of the Year:Hunter Gonzales, LC-M; Jordan Royal, Bridge City
Football:Donovan Rubin, WO-S
Volleyball:Allison Angelle, Bridge City
Boys basketball:Daniel Battise, Community Christian
Girls basketball:Marissa Wyatt, Orangefield
Soccer:Garhett Bonneaux, LC-M
Track:Phillip Jones, WO-S
Baseball:Forest Zoch, Bridge City
Softball:Kaycee Spears, Deweyville
Tennis:Bradley Worthy, Orangefield
Golf:Gary Bell, Community Christian
2012
Athletes of the Year:Hayden Reed, LC-M, Brooklyn Hogden, Bridge City
Football:Montana Quirante, Vidor
Volleyball:Mallarie Hearn, LC-M
Boys basketball:Preston Armstrong, LC-M
Girls basketball:Allison Jacks, Vidor
Soccer:Zach Barton, Vidor
Track:Alex Sezer, LC-M
Baseball:Jake Lemoine, Bridge Çity
Softball:Raven Cole, LC-M
Tennis:Brett Foster, Matthew McAfee, Community Christian
Golf:Brooke Brasseaux, LC-M
2013
Athletes of the Year:Montana Quirante, Vidor, Kaleigh Roy, LC-M
Football:Jimmy Salter, WO-S
Volleyball:Rylie Granger, Orangefield
Boys basketball:Laquarious Paige, WO-S
Girls basketball:Morgan Moss, Orangefield
Soccer:Jacob Cameron, Vidor
Track:Colin Janice, WO-S
Baseball:Chase Shugart, Bridge City
Softball:Raven Cole, LC-M
Tennis:Brett Foster, Matthew McAfee, Community Christian
Golf:James Walker, LC-M
2014
Athletes of the Year:Carl Wiley, Orangefield; Alexus Henry, Bridge City
Football:Elijah Teel, WO-S
Volleyball:Sarah Woods, LC-M; Jade Piper, LC-M
Boys basketball:Laquarious Paige, WO-S
Girls basketball:Kelsey Fults, Bridge City
Soccer:Michael Tamayo, Vidor
Track:Ethan Reed, LC-M
Baseball:Hunter Uzzle, Bridge City
Softball:Taylor Fraccastoro, LC-M
Golf:Lauren Cox, LC-M
2015
Athletes of the Year:Matthew Kress, Orangefield; Alexus Henry, Bridge City
Football:Deionte Thompson, WO-S
Volleyball:Sarah Woods, LC-M
Boys basketball:Chase Rutledge, WO-S
Girls basketball:Eriel Jordan, WO-S
Soccer:Jonas Stichling, LC-M
Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City
Track:Ethan Reed, LC-M
Baseball:Chase Shugart, Bridge City
Softball:Kassidy Wilbur, Bridge City
Golf:Lauren Cox, LC-M
2016
Athletes of the Year:Jack Dallas, WO-S; Aaliyah Teel, WO-S
Football:Steven Tims, WO-S
Volleyball:Sabryn Crain, Orangefield
Boys Basketball:Graydon Glover, Bridge City
Girls Basketball:Hanna Lowe, Orangefield
Soccer:Kayla Nichols, LC-M
Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City
Track:Mallory Dotson, Deweyville
Baseball:Tod McDowell, Bridge City
Softball:Kassidy Wilbur, Bridge City
Golf:Lauren Cox, LC-M
2017
Athletes of the Year:Kentavious Miller, WO-S; Kassidy Wilbur, Bridge City
Football:Jack Dallas, WO-S
Volleyball:Kaitlin Avery, LC-M
Boys Basketball:Ayson Simmons, LC-M
Girls Basketball:Alyssa McKellar, LC-M
Soccer:Kourtney Baldwin,LC-M
Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City
Track:Eli Peveto, LC-M
Baseball:Ryan Ragsdale, WO-S
Softball:Brianna Frenzel,LC-M
Golf:Evan Toohey,LC-M
2018
Athletes of the Year:Jarron Morris, WO-S; Kassidy Wilbur,Bridge City
Football:Jarron Morris, WO-S
Volleyball:Ally White, LC-M
Boys Basketball:Katon Brown, LC-M
Girls Basketball:Faith Fregia, Orangefield
Soccer:Seth Brown, LC-M
Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City
Track:Eli Peveto, LC-M
Baseball:Peyton Havard, Bridge City
Softball:Renna Toomey, LC-M
Golf:Jack Burke, LC-M
2019
Athletes of the Year:Blake Bradley, Orangefield; Renna Toomey, LC-M
Football:Teshaun Teel, WO-S
Volleyball:Bailee Click, Orangefield
Boys Basketball:Valentin Catt, Orangefield
Girls Basketball:Faith Fregia, Orangefield
Soccer:Kayla Nichols, LC-M
Tennis:James Menard & Rahul Patel, Community Christian
Track:Eli Peveto, LC-M
Baseball:Peyton Havard, Bridge City
Softball:Brianna Frenzel, LC-M
Golf:Jack Burke, LC-M
2020
Athletes of the Year:Clayson Choate, Orangefield; Faith Fregia, Orangefield
Football:Ethan McCollum, LC-M
Volleyball:Chelsea Perry, LC-M
Boys Basketball:Jesse Doucette, LC-M
Girls Basketball:Jacey Bourque, Orangefield
Soccer:AnnaBelle Fisher, LC-M
Tennis:Waverley Cooper, Bridge City
Track:Jadon Jones, WO-S
Baseball:Peyton Havard, Bridge City
Softball:Emma Humplik, Orangefield
Golf:Jack Burke, LC-M
2021
Athletes of the Year:Jerren Terrell, WO-S; Emma Humplik, Orangefield
Football: Tyrone Brown, WO-S
Volleyball: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City
Boys Basketball: Gabe Castillo, Bridge City
Girls Basketball: Joli Ponfick, Orangefield
Soccer: Annabelle Fisher, LC-M
Tennis:Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City
Track: Kollyn Brown, LC-M
Baseball: Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield
Softball: Bailey Frenzel, LC-M
Golf: Jack Burke, LC-M