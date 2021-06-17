Here are the Orange Leader Athletes of the Year 1974-2021:

1974

Athlete of the Year:Ray Pousson, West Orange

Football: James Long, West Orange

Basketball: Waymon Sibley, West Orange

Baseball: Paul Richardson, West Orange

Track:David Guidry, Bridge City

1975

Athlete of the Year: Dale McCall, LC-M

Football:Craig Couvillion, Stark

Basketball:Donald Mosby, Stark

Baseball: Billy Bayliss, Stark

Track:Greg Peveto, Stark

1976

Athlete of the Year:Andre Robertson, West Orange

Football:Randy Fults, Bridge City

Basketball:Bill Grayson, Stark

Baseball:JE Lancaster, West Orange

Track:Gary Worster, Bridge City

1977

Athlete of the Year:Dudley Kraus, Orangefield

Football:Jeff Fruge, Orangefield

Basketball:Randy Martell, West Orange

Baseball:Kim Bryant, Bridge City

Track:Patrice Roberts, Stark

1978

Athlete of the Year:David Jones, Bridge City

Football:Tony January, WO-S

Basketball:Acy Duhon, Bridge City

Baseball:Harlan Robertson, WO-S

Track:Greg Hill, WO-S

1979

Athlete of the Year:Bryan Ward, Bridge City

Football:Jimmy Jones, Vidor

Basketball:Greg Marshall, WO-S

Baseball:Pat Meeks, Bridge City

Track:Greg Hill, WO-S

1980

Athlete of the Year:Keith Little, Orangefield

Football:Kerry Franks, WO-S

Basketball:David Ess, Bridge City

Baseball:Patt Meeks, Bridge City

Track:Mark Kelly, Bridge City and Bradley Peveto, Orangefield

1981

Athlete of the Year:Louis Moore, WO-S

Football:Lawrence Hardin, WO-S

Basketball:Wendell Martin, Bridge City

Baseball:Wade Phillips, WO-S

Track:Bradley Peveto, Orangefield

1982

Athlete of the Year:Cazzy Francis, LC-M

Football:Tommy Peevey, Orangefield

Basketball:Walt Montet, Bridge City

Baseball:Mike Perkins, LC-M

Track:Larnell Thomas, WO-S

1983

Athlete of the Year:Homer Rhodes, LC-M

Football:Tim Hagler, Vidor

Basketball:Connally Brown, WO-S

Baseball:Greg Choate, LC-M

Track:Aaron Hollier, Bridge City

1984

Athlete of the Year:Harold Green, WO-S

Football:Homer Rhodes, LC-M

Basketball:Anna Cooper, LC-M

Baseball:Tony Dallas, WO-S

Track:Derek Anderson, LC-M

1985

Athlete of the Year:Johnny White, Orangefield

Football:Harvey Granger, Orangefield

Basketball:Bonnie Henson, WO-S

Baseball:Shon Shelton, WO-S

Track:Andrew Hollier, Bridge City

1986

Athlete of the Year:Roderick Robertson, WO-S

Football:Mark LeBlanc, Bridge City

Basketball:Michael Chavis, WO-S

Baseball:Mike Stewart, LC-M

Track:Troy Gilbeaux, LC-M

1987

Athlete of the Year:Troy Gilbeaux, LC-M

Football:Jeff Knox, WO-S

Basketball:Tonya Dove, WO-S

Baseball:Brian Daniels, LC-M

Track:Brian Cleveland, WO-S

1988

Athlete of the Year:Kevin Smith, WO-S

Football:Quinton Tezeno, WO-S

Basketball:Gary Scott, WO-S

Baseball:Thad Chaddrick, Bridge City

Track:Krista Vicknair, Bridge City

1989

Athlete of the Year:Jeff Granger, Orangefield

Football:Terrance Brown, WO-S

Basketball:Travesa Gant, WO-S

Baseball:Bruce Aven, WO-S

Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield

1990

Athletes of the Year:Jeff Granger, Orangefield and Sondra Ancelot, Orangefield

Football:Ron Hasley, WO-S

Basketball:Travesa Gant, WO-S

Baseball:Bo Mires, Bridge City

Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield

1991

Athlete of the Year:Laney Menard, Bridge City

Football:Tim Allen, WO-S

Basketball:Kelly Colburn, LC-M

Baseball:Kelly Free, WO-S

Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield and JoJo Harris, Orangefield

1992

Athlete of the Year:Kerry Bennett, WO-S

Football:Frank Carpenter, Bridge City

Basketball:Shandi Brister, Orangefield

Baseball:Steve Martin, Bridge City

Track:Wayne Guidry, Orangefield

1993

Athlete of the Year:Bob Buxton, Deweyville

Football:Frank Turner, WO-S

Basketball:Candie Holt, Orangefield

Baseball:Frankie Tays, LC-M

Track:Meshell Richard, WO-S

1994

Athlete of the Year:Kendall Cleveland, WO-S

Football:Warring Vital, WO-S

Basketball:Nicole Daniels, Orangefield

Baseball:Stephen Gilbert, Deweyville

Track:Jacob Davis, Orangefield

1995

Athletes of the Year:Becca Mathews, Bridge City and Ramona Papillion, WO-S

Football:Buster Ascol, LC-M and Josh Tims, WO-S

Basketball:Jessica Callahan, Deweyville

Baseball:Kevin Kirby, Orangefield

Track:Jacob Davis, Orangefield

1996

Athletes of the Year:Eric Anderson, WO-S and Charlie Nichols, LC-M

Football:T.J. Locks, WO-S

Basketball:B.J. Evans, LC-M and Tiffany Rogers, WO-S

Baseball:John Patterson, WO-S

Track:Brandy Spencer, WO-S

1997

Athlete of the Year:Norris McGhee, WO-S

Football:Logan Moore, Deweyville

Basketball:Jason Throop, LC-M

Baseball:Beau Hale, LC-M

Track:Brandy Spencer, WO-S

1998

Athlete of the Year:Roy Locks, WO-S

Football:Charles Sias, WO-S

Basketball:Leanne Stark, LC-M

Baseball:Jeremy Green, LC-M

Track:Jonathan Henley, Orangefield

1999

Athletes of the Year:Eric Eshbach, Orangefield; April Belk, Bridge City

Football:Beaux Daville, Orangefield

Basketball:Marcus Campbell, LC-M

Baseball:Billy Burrow, LC-M

Track:Kim Riley, LC-M

2000

Athletes of the Year:Gayron Allen, WO-S; Kacey Worthy, Orangefield

Football:Dane Savoie, Orangefield

Basketball:Marcus Campbell, LC-M and LaToya Lewis, LC-M

Volleyball:Erin Dillow, Bridge City

Baseball:Josey Kelley, LC-M

Softball:Laura Gremilion, Bridge City

Track:Sharonda Renfro, WO-S

Soccer:Derek Knapp, LC-M

Tennis:David Duplechin, Orangefield

Golf:Michael Arnaud, WO-S

2001

Athletes of the Year:Ben King Bridge City; Melanie Hamerly, LC-M

Football:Jermaine Hope, WO-S

Volleyball:Jessica Johnson, Bridge City

Basketball:Anthony Acosta, Bridge City and Labarbara Locks, WO-S

Baseball:Chad Barbre, WO-S

Softball:Laura Gremillion, Bridge City

Soccer:Cody Davis, LC-M

Track:Donald Paul, WO-S

Tennis:Brandon Odom and Joseph Hannon, WO-S

Golf:Katie Harrison, LC-M

2002

Athletes of the Year:Jamey Knight, Bridge City; Nikki McCall, Deweyville

Football:Luke Wolfford, Bridge City

Volleyball:Stephanie Hyatt, LC-M

Basketball:Joey Byerly, WO-S and Layne Riddick, Vidor

Soccer:Matt Day, LC-M

Track:Brandon Johnson, WO-S

Baseball:Luther Sanders, Bridge City

Softball:Maranda Hester, Deweyville

Tennis:Justin Boynton, LC-M

Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian

2003

Athletes of the Year:Jamey Knight, Bridge City; Kimmie Bayliss, LC-M

Football:Matt Peebles, Bridge City

Volleyball:Jayme Powell, LC-M

Basketball:Joey Byerly, WO-S and Geneva Spears, WO-S

Soccer:Kristen Lanning, LC-M

Track:Brandon Johnson, WO-S

Baseball:Derek Blacksher, Bridge City

Softball:Heather Bobbitt, Vidor

Tennis:Bobby Seals and Jacob Moore, WO-S

Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian

2004

Athletes of the Year:Zane Williams, Deweyville; Brittany James, WO-S

Football:John Modica, Orangefield

Volleyball:Erica Sibley, LC-M

Boys basketball:Austin Farias, Orangefield

Girls basketball:Kirby Myers, Orangefield

Soccer:Jonathan Davis, LC-M

Track:Michael Gauthier, Bridge City

Baseball:Shon Landry, LC-M

Softball:Cody Trahan, LC-M

Tennis:Michael Moore and Daniel Marshall, WO-S

Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian

2005

Athletes of the Year:Cody Sparks, Bridge City; Brittany James, WO-S

Football:Kenneth Beasley, WO-S

Volleyball:Erica Sibley, LC-M

Boys basketball:Chris Barnes, Orangefield

Girls basketball:Kirby Myers, Orangefield

Soccer:Kayla Williams, LC-M

Track:Aaron Brannen, Bridge City

Baseball:Kevin Angelle, Bridge City

Softball:Meagan Godwin, Bridge City

Tennis:Kody Duplechin, Bridge City

Golf:Hunter Cooper, Community Christian

2006

Athletes of the Year:Cody Sparks, Bridge City; Brittany James, WO-S

Football:Kenneth Beasley, WO-S

Volleyball:Andie Myers, Bridge City

Boys basketball:Seth Harley, LC-M

Girls basketball:Brittney Scott, WO-S

Soccer:James Medley, Vidor

Track:Aaron Brannen, Bridge City

Baseball:Kevin Angelle, Bridge City

Softball:Cody Trahan, LC-M

Tennis:Kody Duplechin, Bridge City

Golf:Ryan Prejean, LC-M

2007

Athletes of the Year:Earl Thomas, WO-S; Christina Jaques, Bridge City

Football:Justin Williams, Deweyville

Volleyball:Julie Mason, LC-M

Boys basketball:Richard Netherly, WO-S

Girls basketball:Brittney Scott, WO-S

Soccer:Kayla Williams, LC-M

Track:Drew Bean, LC-M

Baseball:Johnny Dishon, Bridge City

Softball:Shandi Conner, Bridge City

Tennis:Devin Armstrong and Shanita Maceda, Bridge City

Golf:Natalie McLane, Orangefield

2008

Athletes of the Year:Jeremy Granger, Orangefield; Lauren Angelle & Jenna Angelle, Bridge City

Football:Corey Bell, WO-S

Volleyball:Audrey Myers, Bridge City

Boys basketball:Kevin Cooper, LC-M

Girls basketball:Kaylin Little, Orangefield

Soccer:Craig Leger, LC-M

Track:Jared Parker, Vidor

Baseball:Casey Jackson, Bridge City

Softball:Rebekah Ragsdale, WO-S

Tennis:Erin Kelley, Orangefield

Golf:Natalie McLane, Orangefield

2009

Athletes of the Year:Trey Franks, WO-S; Allie Beach, Orangefield

Football:Ortavious Hypolite, WO-S

Volleyball:Christine Sicktich, LC-M

Boys basketball:Marquest Watson, WO-S

Girls basketball:Olivia Wagner, Orangefield

Soccer:T.C. Scalfano, LC-M

Track:Josh Gloston, WO-S

Baseball:Matt Hicks, Bridge City

Softball:Rebekah Ragsdale, WO-S

Tennis:Meredith Miller, Bridge City

Golf:Brooke Brasseaux, LC-M

2010

Athletes of the Year:Hunter Gonzales, LC-M; Aimee Scales, Orangefield

Football:Shayne Pitman, Vidor

Volleyball:Christine Sicktich, LC-M

Boys basketball:Nate McAnelly, Bridge City

Girls basketball:Demetrius Heard, WO-S

Soccer:Garhett Bonneaux, LC-M

Track:Trey Franks, WO-S

Baseball:Chase Angelle, Orangefield

Softball:Kaycee Spears, Deweyville

Tennis:Brett Foster, Matthew McAfee, Community Christian

Golf:Gary Bell, Community Christian

2011

Athletes of the Year:Hunter Gonzales, LC-M; Jordan Royal, Bridge City

Football:Donovan Rubin, WO-S

Volleyball:Allison Angelle, Bridge City

Boys basketball:Daniel Battise, Community Christian

Girls basketball:Marissa Wyatt, Orangefield

Soccer:Garhett Bonneaux, LC-M

Track:Phillip Jones, WO-S

Baseball:Forest Zoch, Bridge City

Softball:Kaycee Spears, Deweyville

Tennis:Bradley Worthy, Orangefield

Golf:Gary Bell, Community Christian

2012

Athletes of the Year:Hayden Reed, LC-M, Brooklyn Hogden, Bridge City

Football:Montana Quirante, Vidor

Volleyball:Mallarie Hearn, LC-M

Boys basketball:Preston Armstrong, LC-M

Girls basketball:Allison Jacks, Vidor

Soccer:Zach Barton, Vidor

Track:Alex Sezer, LC-M

Baseball:Jake Lemoine, Bridge Çity

Softball:Raven Cole, LC-M

Tennis:Brett Foster, Matthew McAfee, Community Christian

Golf:Brooke Brasseaux, LC-M

2013

Athletes of the Year:Montana Quirante, Vidor, Kaleigh Roy, LC-M

Football:Jimmy Salter, WO-S

Volleyball:Rylie Granger, Orangefield

Boys basketball:Laquarious Paige, WO-S

Girls basketball:Morgan Moss, Orangefield

Soccer:Jacob Cameron, Vidor

Track:Colin Janice, WO-S

Baseball:Chase Shugart, Bridge City

Softball:Raven Cole, LC-M

Tennis:Brett Foster, Matthew McAfee, Community Christian

Golf:James Walker, LC-M

2014

Athletes of the Year:Carl Wiley, Orangefield; Alexus Henry, Bridge City

Football:Elijah Teel, WO-S

Volleyball:Sarah Woods, LC-M; Jade Piper, LC-M

Boys basketball:Laquarious Paige, WO-S

Girls basketball:Kelsey Fults, Bridge City

Soccer:Michael Tamayo, Vidor

Track:Ethan Reed, LC-M

Baseball:Hunter Uzzle, Bridge City

Softball:Taylor Fraccastoro, LC-M

Golf:Lauren Cox, LC-M

2015

Athletes of the Year:Matthew Kress, Orangefield; Alexus Henry, Bridge City

Football:Deionte Thompson, WO-S

Volleyball:Sarah Woods, LC-M

Boys basketball:Chase Rutledge, WO-S

Girls basketball:Eriel Jordan, WO-S

Soccer:Jonas Stichling, LC-M

Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City

Track:Ethan Reed, LC-M

Baseball:Chase Shugart, Bridge City

Softball:Kassidy Wilbur, Bridge City

Golf:Lauren Cox, LC-M

2016

Athletes of the Year:Jack Dallas, WO-S; Aaliyah Teel, WO-S

Football:Steven Tims, WO-S

Volleyball:Sabryn Crain, Orangefield

Boys Basketball:Graydon Glover, Bridge City

Girls Basketball:Hanna Lowe, Orangefield

Soccer:Kayla Nichols, LC-M

Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City

Track:Mallory Dotson, Deweyville

Baseball:Tod McDowell, Bridge City

Softball:Kassidy Wilbur, Bridge City

Golf:Lauren Cox, LC-M

2017

Athletes of the Year:Kentavious Miller, WO-S; Kassidy Wilbur, Bridge City

Football:Jack Dallas, WO-S

Volleyball:Kaitlin Avery, LC-M

Boys Basketball:Ayson Simmons, LC-M

Girls Basketball:Alyssa McKellar, LC-M

Soccer:Kourtney Baldwin,LC-M

Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City

Track:Eli Peveto, LC-M

Baseball:Ryan Ragsdale, WO-S

Softball:Brianna Frenzel,LC-M

Golf:Evan Toohey,LC-M

2018

Athletes of the Year:Jarron Morris, WO-S; Kassidy Wilbur,Bridge City

Football:Jarron Morris, WO-S

Volleyball:Ally White, LC-M

Boys Basketball:Katon Brown, LC-M

Girls Basketball:Faith Fregia, Orangefield

Soccer:Seth Brown, LC-M

Tennis:Brandon Simon, Bridge City

Track:Eli Peveto, LC-M

Baseball:Peyton Havard, Bridge City

Softball:Renna Toomey, LC-M

Golf:Jack Burke, LC-M

2019

Athletes of the Year:Blake Bradley, Orangefield; Renna Toomey, LC-M

Football:Teshaun Teel, WO-S

Volleyball:Bailee Click, Orangefield

Boys Basketball:Valentin Catt, Orangefield

Girls Basketball:Faith Fregia, Orangefield

Soccer:Kayla Nichols, LC-M

Tennis:James Menard & Rahul Patel, Community Christian

Track:Eli Peveto, LC-M

Baseball:Peyton Havard, Bridge City

Softball:Brianna Frenzel, LC-M

Golf:Jack Burke, LC-M

2020

Athletes of the Year:Clayson Choate, Orangefield; Faith Fregia, Orangefield

Football:Ethan McCollum, LC-M

Volleyball:Chelsea Perry, LC-M

Boys Basketball:Jesse Doucette, LC-M

Girls Basketball:Jacey Bourque, Orangefield

Soccer:AnnaBelle Fisher, LC-M

Tennis:Waverley Cooper, Bridge City

Track:Jadon Jones, WO-S

Baseball:Peyton Havard, Bridge City

Softball:Emma Humplik, Orangefield

Golf:Jack Burke, LC-M

2021

Athletes of the Year:Jerren Terrell, WO-S; Emma Humplik, Orangefield

Football: Tyrone Brown, WO-S

Volleyball: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City

Boys Basketball: Gabe Castillo, Bridge City

Girls Basketball: Joli Ponfick, Orangefield

Soccer: Annabelle Fisher, LC-M

Tennis:Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City

Track: Kollyn Brown, LC-M

Baseball: Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield

Softball: Bailey Frenzel, LC-M

Golf: Jack Burke, LC-M