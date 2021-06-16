Sales tax revenue continues to grow for most OC entities

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 31.5 percent more than in June 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

City of Orange will receive just over a 3% increase this payment compared to the same month last year with a payment of $545,967. Year to date (YTD) payments shows the city at almost 23% higher in sales tax revenue comparing $2,772,727 YTD in 2020 to $3,410,299 YTD in 2021. Last year, the county was in the process of shutting down due to the COVID Crisis and this year was starting to open up again.

Rose City saw the highest increase of sales tax revenue for this period with $14,987 this month and $10,166 last year for the same month. YTD payments are decrease by just over 6% comparing $85,857 YTD in 2021 to $91,696 YTD in 2020.

Orange County ESD 3 saw the largest decrease at almost 34% for this payment comparing $26,037 in 2020 to $17,200 this payment. However, 2021 YTD payments remain ahead reflecting a 14% increase when comparing $144,039 YTD in 2021 to $126,237 YTD in 2020.

The County had almost 7% increase with this payment at $516,065 compared to $482,819 in 2020. Overall, YTD the county has received almost 16% more in sales tax revenue when comparing $3,315,997 in YTD 2021 to $2,865,676 in 2020 YTD, a difference of $450,321.