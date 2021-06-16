Civil Service Exam Required by July 30 for Next LDWF Cadet Academy

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is encouraging any potential applicant for the next Cadet Academy to take the required civil service test by July 30, 2021.

The LDWF Enforcement Division plans on announcing their 34th Cadet Academy sometime in August. Once the announcement is made, the application period will be open for 21 days on the Louisiana Civil Service website for the job title “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet”.

It is a requirement that all applicants take the Law Enforcement and Protective Services (LEAPS) Series 9500 civil service test by July 30, 2021 and get a score of 77 or above to be eligible for the next Cadet Academy.

If someone has already taken the LEAPS 9500 test and received a score of 77 or above, please check with civil service to make sure it is still up to date.

In order to schedule the LEAPS 9500 civil service exam, please visit https://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/louisiana/jobs/ 152095-0/9500-leaps-test.

For more information on becoming an LDWF enforcement agent, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ page/become-an-agent.