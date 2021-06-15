Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.1-7.11.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the weeks of June 1 – June 11, 2021:
Ronald P. Hidalgo, Jr and Monica L. Sanders
Nathan B. Wilkins and Kimberly R. Elliott
Justin C. Moore and Brooke L. Molandes
Aaron A. Galitz and Grace L. Sullivan
Nicholas G. Menard and Mia L. Woodruff
Edward L. Simien, Jr. and Tracey M. Simon
Cody J. Harjers and Kayleigh N. Roy
Austin C. Spell and Jaden N. Towner
Hayden R. Lytle and Lauren E. Desormeaux
Lucas F. Russell and Sarah M.A Bates
Richard Keel and Jennifer VanWright
Steven Barnes and Robyn Stockton
Calvin Anthony and Krisana Stubbs
Bobby Thomas and Amanda Freeman
Joshua Dyson and Erica Gordon
Bryndal Sauls and Ashley Lindemuth
Christian Beall and Destiny Johnson
Ronald Lakey and Jennifer Monceaux
Jarred Douget and Katelyn Spears
Robert Conway and Kailey Childress
Sovanna Hen and Channsovannvatey Khuth
Austin Ross and Kerigan Walker
Brentyn Clark and Kylie Andreu
Randall Link and Amy Irvine
David Bourgeois and Miste Luquette
Thanh Vo and Loretta Watson
Bulmaro Rivera-Leon and Martina Lopez-Lopez
Dustin Foxworth and Brittani Lambert
Randy Soles and Elizabeth Forrest
Sean Darby and Kaylen Fowler