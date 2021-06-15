LDWF Agents Cite Five Subjects for Over the Limit of Red Snapper

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five subjects for alleged saltwater fishing violations on June 12 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Henry L. Haydel II, 57, of Houma, Kelsey Remfry Robichaux, 30, of Houma, Leah E. Fontenot, 30, of Thibodaux, Michael D. Bergeron, 53, of Houma, and Philip J. Hebert, 27, of Houma, for over the limit of red snapper. Robichaux was also cited for possessing trigger fish during a closed season.

Agents were on patrol in Grand Caillou Bayou around 2:30 p.m. on June 12 when they stopped a vessel for a license and creel check. Agents found the five subjects and a juvenile in possession of 29 red snapper and one gray triggerfish. They were 17 red snapper over the legal limit.

Agents seized the red snapper and triggerfish and donated them to local charities.

Over the limit of red snapper and possessing a triggerfish brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 30 days in jail for each offense. The five subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $487 for the 17 red snapper over the limit.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Joe Arnaud and Corporal Norman Deroche.