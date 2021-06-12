VIDEO: VISD to start construction on new middle school

By Dawn Burleigh and EJ Williams

After losing the middles school to Hurricane Harvey, Vidor ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to begin construction on the first new school built in the district since 1985. The last school built was the original middle school.

“This has been a long time coming,” Director of Community Relations Sally Andrews said. “We are excited.”

The district had considered repairs but opted to rebuild.

“The school also had water in it with Imelda,” Andrews said.

After working with FEMA, the district will pay $24,900 towards the $18.6 million dollars of the project. FEMA will pay the rest.

“This is at no cost to taxpayers,” Andrews said. “This is from funds we saved.”

Since the historical storm in 2017, the fifth grade students have been in portable buildings at the high school campus and the sixth graders are housed at the Junior High campus.

“Those campuses are not close to each other,” Andrews said. “For counselors and nurses to run back and forth, it made it difficult at times.”

Prior to Thursday’s event, the ground was raised 18 inches to above the line where it flooded before.

Vidor Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo spoke prior to the groundbreaking thanking everyone for their patience and hard work to get to this moment.

“It has been a tough go but there are brighter days ahead,” Killgo said.