Today is June 12

How June got its name (And other fun facts)

There are 12 months in a year, and each has it’s own unique name. Have you ever wondered where these names originated, or why certain months do not seem to match up to their Latin numerical prefixes?

This June, it can be interesting to learn how the sixth month of the year got its name.

The 12-month calendar used today differs greatly from past calendars. The Ancient Romans were instrumental in establishing the structure on which the modern calendar was built, including the names of the months. The original Roman calendar consisted of 10 months and began in March. There was believed to be a period of unnamed time during the winter when not much was going on with agriculture, and thusly didn’t really concern ancient timekeepers. This period would later be broken up into the months of January and February.

Many months, such as March, were named after Roman Gods. Historians believe March was named after Mars, the Roman god of war. May was named after Maia, an earth goddess of plants.

The month of June also gets its name from an important Roman figure. June was named for the goddess Juno, who was the queen of the gods. Juno was the patroness of marriages and weddings, according to Roman mythology. Since June and the summer season were prime times for couples to wed, it seemed fitting that the month be named after this queen of weddings.

There’s more to June than a name. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, June’s birth month flowers are the very fragrant and beautiful rose and honeysuckle. Roses represent love, affection and friendship. Honeysuckle is a strong symbol of everlasting bonds of love.

June also is one of only two months that has three birthstones. The American Gem Society states that June’s birthstones include the opalescent pearl; the color-changing alexandrite, which is one of the most valuable gems on Earth; and the light-scattering, shimmery moonstone. Each of these stones is mysterious and hard to come by.

People born in the month of June fall under the Gemini or Cancer astrological signs. According to many astrological sources, Geminis tend to be gentle, affectionate and curious. However, because it is a sign of the twins, Geminis may exhibit two different personalities or may be inconsistent and indecisive. Gemini belongs to the element of air, and this is related to aspects of the mind.

Cancers can be imaginative, emotional and persuasive. Negative traits include suspicion, insecurity and moodiness. Cancers tend to care much about matters of the family and home. Cancer is a sign that belongs to the element of water, which is guided by emotion and the heart.

People born in June in the Northern hemisphere get to celebrate their birthdays during some of the best weather of the year. Some famous June birthdays include Johnny Depp, President Donald Trump, Paul McCartney, and Angelina Jolie.

Landing right in the middle of the year, June is an exciting month full of interesting history

