expand
Ad Spot

June 13, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.31 -6.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:51 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 31 – June 6, 2021:

Monday, May 31

  • Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 7000 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange

Tuesday, June 1

  • Theft at the 300 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Theft at the 100 block of Renfo Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 21000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Found property on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 300 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor

Wednesday, June 2

  • Assault at the 100 block of Stanley Road in Vidor

Thursday, June 3

  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Lee Ann Street in Pine Forest
  • Possession of methamphetamine at the 1300 block of Evangeline in Vidor
  • Sexual assault in Orange
  • Harassment on Melcer Drive in Orange

Friday, June 4

  • Stolen vehicle on Beadle Road in Orange.
  • Burglary at the 5700 block of Ashland Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Theft at the 1000 block of Camelia Street in Rose City

Saturday, June 5

  • Criminal mischief at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Trespass at the 3600 block of Fish Hook Lane in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 5000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Sunday, June 6

  • Burglary in progress at the 100 block of Horton Street in Vidor. The deputy was assisting Vidor Police Department on the call.
  • Assault at the 6000 block of Crosstimber Road in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 800 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ken Lee Addresses Eastern District of Texas as Part of EDTX’s Distinguished Speaker Series

Individual In Texas And Felon In Puerto Rico Indicted For Illegal Firearms Trafficking

Good bugs all flew away

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6.13.21

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar