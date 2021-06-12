Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.31 -6.6.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 31 – June 6, 2021:

Monday, May 31

Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 7000 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange

Tuesday, June 1

Theft at the 300 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange

Theft at the 100 block of Renfo Road in Vidor

Theft at the 21000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Found property on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Traffic stop at the 300 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor

Wednesday, June 2

Assault at the 100 block of Stanley Road in Vidor

Thursday, June 3

Disturbance at the 100 block of Lee Ann Street in Pine Forest

Possession of methamphetamine at the 1300 block of Evangeline in Vidor

Sexual assault in Orange

Harassment on Melcer Drive in Orange

Friday, June 4

Stolen vehicle on Beadle Road in Orange.

Burglary at the 5700 block of Ashland Drive in Orange

Assault at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Theft at the 1000 block of Camelia Street in Rose City

Saturday, June 5

Criminal mischief at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87

Trespass at the 3600 block of Fish Hook Lane in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange

Assault at the 5000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Sunday, June 6

Burglary in progress at the 100 block of Horton Street in Vidor. The deputy was assisting Vidor Police Department on the call.

Assault at the 6000 block of Crosstimber Road in Orange

Suspicious person at the 800 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office