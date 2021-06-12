Community Briefs 6.12.21

Dance

VFW Post #2775 is holding a dance, open to the public, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on June 12, 2021, at the VFW Hall on North Hwy. 87 in Orange. Britt Goodwin will perform.

Flag Ceremony

VFW Post 2775, located at 5303 N 16th Street in Orange, is hosting a Flag Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Monday June 14, Flag Day. They will hand out flags and have cake to celebrate Flag Day.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MEGA Sports Camp

Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting Mega Sports Camp from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13 – Friday June 18 for ages Kindergarten – 5th Grade at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Your kids will have fun learning new skills from experienced coaches and learning more about Jesus along the way. When you register, make sure you are registering your kids and not yourself! Instead of typing your name in the first box, type your child’s name. Parent/Guardian information comes later in the registration. If you are registering as a guest, you will have to do separate registrations for each child.

To register, visit: https://orangenazchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/876375

Online Auction Fundraiser

Online Auction for United Way of Orange County starts next week! The auction will run from June 16 through June 30.

We wanted to reach out one last time to see if your business has an item or a package to donate. We would love to have a variety of items so that there is something to appeal to everyone. We also hope to have some packages such as beach packages, sports packages, etc. (Donated items of lower value can be combined with other items to make a package.) Please reach out to us if you have something to donate so that we can coordinate a pickup time. We would like to have all items at our office by Friday, June 11.

School Supply Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop off supplies through July 15 at Weinershnitzel at 2420 MacArthur Drive in Orange or at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

Juneteenth in the Fruit

The community of Orange presents “Juneteenth in the Fruit” a Juneteenth holiday celebration

Orange, Texas- The community of Orange, Texas will host the second annual “Juneteenth in the Fruit” celebration. The celebration will be held on June 19, 2021 at the Riverfront Pavilion in Orange. The event will display and promote local vendors and performers. The Orange chapter of the NAACP will hold a membership drive. Community members are encouraged to join the NAACP for only $30. This event is free admission and open to the public.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the Riverfront Pavilion between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, etc. and shop local vendors while enjoying food and entertainment. A kid fun zone will be included.

Local businesses and individual who would like to get involved by sponsoring, donating, and/or obtaining a vendor spot may contact Dylan Bennett (dylanfaith@gmail.com) or Dominique Riggs (Dominique_riggs@yahoo.com).

“Breaking the curse by instilling the culture.”

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Blood Drive

LifeShare will hold a Blood Drive at Faith United Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday June 13 at 8608 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange in the Youth Classroom. Your blood donation will go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery r suffering through a traumatic accident. Donate and receive a LifeShare T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, cContact Ina Hansin aiilh@aol.com or 409-656-5122.

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 16 -June 19, June 23 – June 26, and June 30 – July 3. Times to be announced.