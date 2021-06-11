Orange Police Beat 6.9-6.10.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 9 – June 10, 2021:

Wednesday, June 9

Theft at the 6300 block of Interstate 10

Controlled substance at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Abandon vehicle at the north service road at Farm to Market Road 1136

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 105 Camellia Ave

Assault at the 2100 block of Dupont

Thursday, June 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Driving under the influence alcohol at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street

Fraud at the 300 block of North Farragut Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department