Vidor man indicted for possession of cocaine

Ronald Eugene Collins, 54, of Vidor was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, for an incident which occurred on April 9, 2021 in Beaumont.

A Beaumont police officer noticed a car failing to maintain a single traffic lane and failing to stop at a clearly marked intersection at the 2000 block of Magnolia Ave. in Beaumont at approximately 1 a.m. Friday, April 9.

During the traffic stop for the violations, the driver, identified as Collins, displayed nervous behavior and gave vague reasons for his travels in an area known for heavy narcotic activity at that hour of the night. He admitted to having $20 worth of crack cocaine in the cup holder of his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle confirmed this.

The rocks weighed .4 grams, according to the report submitted to the Grand Jury.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.