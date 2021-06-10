Vidor man indicted for forgery, unlawful carrying weapon

Gregory Lee Wallace Jr, 26, of Vidor, was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for forgery, unlawful carrying weapon on licensed property.

Wallace, according to the indictment, attempted to cash a government stimulus check with a fake ID on April 19, 2021 at a business located at the 2900 block of 4th Street in Beaumont.

When an officer arrived at the location, the clerk handed the paper ID to the officer which showed a picture the person wearing the same black shirt and chain as he was currently wearing and has his sez listed as F. When the clerk noticed the sex listed as female, he believed the identification was fake and contacted the police.

Wallace told the officer he was handed the ID and told to cash the check. During a search of his person, debit cards and credit cards belonging to other individuals, including one for the name of the person on the fake ID, were also found. Wallace was also in possession of a handgun while being unlicensed to carry and on the premise of a location licensed by the State of Texas for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Wallace was arrested for forgery, possessing the identifying information of three people with intent to cause harm or defraud another, forging a writing that was part of an issue of money by a national government with intent to defraud or harm another. He also had an outstanding warrant with the City of Beaumont.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.