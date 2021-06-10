Orange Police Beat 6.7.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 7, 2021:

Public intoxication at the 2600 block of 8 th Street

Street Found property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Three reports of a runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Controlled substance at Park and Strickland

Warrant service at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

Fatal traffic collision at the 4700 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department