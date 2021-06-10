expand
June 10, 2021

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 6.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:26 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 7, 2021:

  • Public intoxication at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Found property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Three reports of a runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Controlled substance at Park and Strickland
  • Warrant service at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Fatal traffic collision at the 4700 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

