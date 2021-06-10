Orange Police Beat 6.4-6.6.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 4 – June 6, 2021:

Friday, June 4

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4000 block of Meeks Drive

Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Warrant service at the 4400 block of 27 th Street

Street Warrant service on Carpenters Place

Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of Green Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane

Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 800 block of 16th Street

Saturday, June 5

Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Driving under the influence – drugs at the 900 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 400 block of Camellia Ave

Controlled substance at eastbound passing tourist bureau

Warrant – out of state – at MacArthur Drive and 28th Street

Sunday, June 6

Warrant service at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and State Hwy 62

Fraud at the 4300 block of Highland Ave

Warrant service ta the 1000 block of Henderson Ave

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1100 block of Green Ave

Assault at the 600 block of Morrell Blvd.

Assault at the 2700 block of Westway Street

Hit and run at the 800 block of Strickland Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department