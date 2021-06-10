expand
June 10, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.4-6.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:21 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 4 – June 6, 2021:

Friday, June 4

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4000 block of Meeks Drive
  • Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Warrant service at the 4400 block of 27th Street
  • Warrant service on Carpenters Place
  • Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of Green Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 800 block of 16th Street

Saturday, June 5

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Driving under the influence – drugs at the 900 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of Camellia Ave
  • Controlled substance at eastbound passing tourist bureau
  • Warrant – out of state – at MacArthur Drive and 28th Street

Sunday, June 6

  • Warrant service at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and State Hwy 62
  • Fraud at the 4300 block of Highland Ave
  • Warrant service ta the 1000 block of Henderson Ave
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1100 block of Green Ave
  • Assault at the 600 block of Morrell Blvd.
  • Assault at the 2700 block of Westway Street
  • Hit and run at the 800 block of Strickland Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

