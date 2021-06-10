Orange Police Beat 6.4-6.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 4 – June 6, 2021:
Friday, June 4
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4000 block of Meeks Drive
- Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Warrant service at the 4400 block of 27th Street
- Warrant service on Carpenters Place
- Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of Green Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 800 block of 16th Street
Saturday, June 5
- Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Driving under the influence – drugs at the 900 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of Camellia Ave
- Controlled substance at eastbound passing tourist bureau
- Warrant – out of state – at MacArthur Drive and 28th Street
Sunday, June 6
- Warrant service at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and State Hwy 62
- Fraud at the 4300 block of Highland Ave
- Warrant service ta the 1000 block of Henderson Ave
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 1100 block of Green Ave
- Assault at the 600 block of Morrell Blvd.
- Assault at the 2700 block of Westway Street
- Hit and run at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department