expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

Combs made tremendous impact promoting LC-M CISD

By Van Wade

Published 8:33 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

There is no doubt that Sherry Combs will be missed for all of our hard work and dedication for being the Community Relations Coordinator for LC-M CISD the past 20 years.

She is retiring after a great run of service to the district in which she was a blessing to the administration staffs, faculty and students. She has always been spot-on in getting information out to all of the local media outlets over all the years. She also spent many years with West Orange-Cove CISD and LifeShare Blood Center.

Here, she receives a special award from LC-M Superintendent Stacey Brister.

More News

Stephen Ernest Pomeroy

David Glenn Cooper

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

Bobcat Parks nets Zaharias Award

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar