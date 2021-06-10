Bobcat Parks nets Zaharias Award

Orangefield golf standout Xander Parks captured the inaugural Underclass Male Player of the Year at the Babe Zaharias Golf Banquet this week, honoring the top high school golfers in Southeast Texas for their tremendous seasons. The award was open to freshman and sophomore standouts. Beaumont Kelly’s Anabelle Cardenas was the Female Underclass Player of the Year.

Parks, who qualified for the Class 4A State Tournament this season, will look to continue to make his mark in the next three years as a Bobcat. Congrats Xander.