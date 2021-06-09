Summer Reading with The W.H. Stark House: Miriam presents The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

This summer, we’re off to see the Wizard – the Wonderful Wizard of Oz! Join us on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a free, interactive event for the whole family. Registrants will “follow the yellow brick road” through the Grounds of The W.H. Stark House to meet characters from the story, visit activity stations, stop for photo-ops, and collect materials to leave with their own Summer Reading Kit. Materials include books, worksheets, craft supplies, and a Create Your Own Play packet from the Lutcher Theater.

“We are really excited to announce the second year of this program as we continue to share our founder Miriam Lutcher Stark’s love of reading with the community,” says Hannah Danielson, Public Engagement Manager.

Registration is required for the event and can be completed online at whstarkhouse.org. Spots are limited, so sign up soon.