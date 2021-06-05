FAITH: What does Jim Gaffigan have to do with your health?

My husband was watching Jim Gaffigan this week, so I thought “what a great idea”. I can listen to a clean, wholesome comedian, instead of another trashy show on Netflix. I know what you’re thinking, but there are a few clean comedians out there.

Well, sure enough, I found this YouTube spot called DryBar; which the name gave me the impression that he was preforming in front of a lot of sober people, so he has to be funny, right? I saw the title “You didn’t know your Mom was crazy until you were older” so I thought that sounds interesting, (me being crazy and all – I mean a Mom). The comedian’s name is Jose Sarduy, and it was hilarious!

So after I watched that, I searched for Christian comedians, and a large amount of them popped up. I chose this comedian, Tim Hawkins because at first glance, I thought it said Tom Hanks. I thought “I have to listen to a guy that has the name of Tom Hanks.”

Well, even though his name was not Tom Hanks, he was still hilarious. I haven’t belly laughed in so long, I had forgotten how good it felt.

I always seemed to look at the dark side of things, and not that I want to be on the dark side – nope, nope, nope – no way. I love the light! I love fairness, and righteousness.

The word “righteousness” has become a religious cliché that has lost its meaning. A layman’s definition of righteousness is simply – right standing with God, or being in right relationship with the Lord. This can only happen through total faith, and dependence upon Christ.

But getting back to my dark side – I do like reading about the end times, and studying it to find out what God is saying. I’m one of those planners that during Y2K, (for those of you who can remember that) – I put water in old milk jugs, stored up on canned goods, and braced to see what would happen to our computer systems. When some prophetic prophecy comes to fruition, I’m joyous and I start preparing for Jesus’s return. I prepare by making sure I’m in right standing with God, I start looking for other signs, and I am diligent in pursuing truth, so a lot of times I lose sight of laughter.

Not necessarily the joy I feel when I’m around my grandsons, or of the happiness I feel when my husband smiles at me, or tells me I’m pretty, or my sons give me a big hug. But that full-on belly laugh that makes your whole-body shake. According to the Mayo Clinic – “Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.” “It also activates and relieves your stress response.”

So, the old saying “Laughter is good medicine” is really true.

Shouldn’t we go out of our way to find something to make us laugh since all these great health benefits are attached. We need to remind ourselves that God put us on the earth to enjoy it. Yes, Adam and Eve’s sin caused us to labor and toil on this earth, but God originally created a beautiful garden for them to live in, to enjoy. He gave Adam responsibilities like naming the animals. Adam had the first, and best “desk job” ever! After the ‘sin”, no more laying around on the grass, popping grapes, talking to Eve at the water cooler. Just work, work, work.

Did you know there were two trees that Adam was not supposed to eat from? The Tree of Knowledge, and the Tree of Life. Cartoons always depicted one tree – not two, so that sticks in my brain.

Genesis 3:22 – “The Lord God made garments of skin for Adam and his wife and clothed them. And the Lord God said, “The man has now become like one of us, knowing good and evil. He must not be allowed to reach out his hand and take also from the tree of life and eat, and live forever.”

It clearly states Adam had already eaten from the tree and “become like one of us”, and then it states he must not be able to take “also” from the tree of life. Clearly two trees.

Cartoons really should do a better job portraying the Word of God! Cartoons make children laugh, so for you adults – I suggest Christian comedians.

Just remember Proverbs 17:22 tells us, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine:”

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director for Meals on Wheels