Orange Police Beat 6.3.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 3, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in fatality at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes

Damaged property at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green Ave and 10 th Street

Street Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department