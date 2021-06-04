Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.24-5.30.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 24 – May 30, 2021:

Monday, May 24

Burglary at the 3700 block of Elk Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 15600 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Fleet collision at the 1200 block of 16 th Street in Orange. A unit was involved in a collision

Street in Orange. A unit was involved in a collision Disturbance at the 5200 block of Atkinson Circle in Orange

Threats on Little Cypress Drive in Orange

Assault at the 900 block of Camellia Street in Rose City

Assault at the 3400 block of Little Cypress Drive in Orange

Tuesday, May 25

Traffic stop at the 3400 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Alarm at the 24000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City

Suspicious circumstances at the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Sunnydale Road in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 3700 block of Brent Drive in Orange

Fire at the 200 block of Regina Drive in Vidor.

Disturbance at the 1100 block of North Linscomb in Vidor

Wednesday, May 26

Animal bite at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge Road in Vidor

Theft at the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Fraud at the 7500 block of Big Oak Street in Orange

Thursday, May 27

Burglary in progress at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor

Robbery at the 5300 block of Main Street in Vidor

Assault at the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 2802 in Orange

Suspicious vehicle at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Assault at the 5800 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor

Friday, May 28

Criminal mischief at the 8400 block of Bridgefield Drive in Orange

Animal bite at the 3000 block of Lawn Oak in Orange

Saturday, May 29

Fraud at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 100 block of Bunns Bluff in Vidor

Sunday, May 30

Fire at the 2300 block of Linda Street in Orange

Assault at the corner of Willowbend and Big Bend Road in Vidor

Animal bite at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Reckless driving on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville. A person was arrested.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office