Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.24-5.30.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 24 – May 30, 2021:
Monday, May 24
- Burglary at the 3700 block of Elk Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 15600 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Fleet collision at the 1200 block of 16th Street in Orange. A unit was involved in a collision
- Disturbance at the 5200 block of Atkinson Circle in Orange
- Threats on Little Cypress Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 900 block of Camellia Street in Rose City
- Assault at the 3400 block of Little Cypress Drive in Orange
Tuesday, May 25
- Traffic stop at the 3400 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Alarm at the 24000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City
- Suspicious circumstances at the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Sunnydale Road in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 3700 block of Brent Drive in Orange
- Fire at the 200 block of Regina Drive in Vidor.
- Disturbance at the 1100 block of North Linscomb in Vidor
Wednesday, May 26
- Animal bite at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Fraud at the 7500 block of Big Oak Street in Orange
Thursday, May 27
- Burglary in progress at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor
- Robbery at the 5300 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 2802 in Orange
- Suspicious vehicle at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Assault at the 5800 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor
Friday, May 28
- Criminal mischief at the 8400 block of Bridgefield Drive in Orange
- Animal bite at the 3000 block of Lawn Oak in Orange
Saturday, May 29
- Fraud at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Bunns Bluff in Vidor
Sunday, May 30
- Fire at the 2300 block of Linda Street in Orange
- Assault at the corner of Willowbend and Big Bend Road in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
- Reckless driving on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville. A person was arrested.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office