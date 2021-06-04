expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2 p.m. 6.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:01 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Sunday evening. It includes the following locations(parishes): Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion. Two to five inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected in these areas.

During periods of heavy rain, roads can flood. If a flash flood warning is issued for your area, stay off the roads.
In southeast Texas and central Louisiana, one to two inches of rain is expected through the weekend.

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.24-5.30.21

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2 p.m. 6.4.21

Juneteenth in the Fruit

Deborah Marie LaCour

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar