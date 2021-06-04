The community of Orange presents “Juneteenth in the Fruit” a Juneteenth holiday celebration

Orange, Texas- The community of Orange, Texas will host the second annual “Juneteenth in the Fruit” celebration. The celebration will be held on June 19, 2021 at the Riverfront Pavilion in Orange. The event will display and promote local vendors and performers. The Orange chapter of the NAACP will hold a membership drive. Community members are encouraged to join the NAACP for only $30. This event is free admission and open to the public.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the Riverfront Pavilion between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, etc. and shop local vendors while enjoying food and entertainment. A kid fun zone will be included.

Local businesses and individual who would like to get involved by sponsoring, donating, and/or obtaining a vendor spot may contact Dylan Bennett (dylanfaith@gmail.com) or Dominique Riggs (Dominique_riggs@yahoo.com).

“Breaking the curse by instilling the culture.”