Texas woman killed in crash on Interstate 12 in Louisiana

Slidell– On Thursday, June 03, 2021, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 12 at its intersection with Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Megan Smith of Houston, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that Smith was traveling eastbound on Interstate-12 approaching the intersection of Interstate-10 in a 2015 Nissan Altima. For reasons still under investigation, the Altima traveled off the left side of the roadway and down an embankment. The Altima then struck and rolled over the Interstate-10 westbound guardrail before coming to rest in the Interstate-10 westbound travel lanes.

Smith was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries during the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, as part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Smith for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.