The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 2, 2021:

Deadly conduct at the 2300 block of Bolton Road

Identity theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Cordrey Ave

Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street

Runaway juvenile on Circle P

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department