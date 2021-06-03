expand
June 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:37 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 1, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Theft at the 1500 block of West Inwood Drive
  • Warrant service at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 700 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Public intoxication at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the Interstate 10 service road at Farm to Market Road 1442
  • Missing person at the 1400 block of Beagle Road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

