Orange Police Beat 6.1.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 1, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Controlled substance at the 200 block of Border Street

Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Theft at the 1500 block of West Inwood Drive

Warrant service at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 700 block of State Hwy. 87

Public intoxication at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the Interstate 10 service road at Farm to Market Road 1442

Missing person at the 1400 block of Beagle Road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department