LA State Police investigating Vinton Police Department officer-involved shooting

Vinton – On June 2, 2021, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Vinton Police Department (VPD) to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers.

The incident occurred as a VPD officer responded to a disturbance between two motorists parked on the shoulder of the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp from LA 108. Upon the officer’s arrival, one of the motorists, later identified as 54-year-old Annette Odegar of Orange, Texas, exited her vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer. During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon striking Odegar.

Odegar was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer involved shooting. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. This is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigative process continues. The initial altercation between the motorists is being investigated by the Vinton Police Department.