Orange Police Beat 5.28 – 5.31.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 28 – May 31, 2021:

Friday, May 28

Sexual offense reported

Warrant at Farm to Market Road 105 and Woodcock

Abandon vehicle at Womack near Farm to Market Road 1078

Theft at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Warrant service at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4200 block of 27 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Green Ave

Threats at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive

Saturday, May 29

Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Warrant at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Green

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 200 block of Schley Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Ave

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Warrant at the 1700 block of Scholars

Sunday, May 30

Disorderly conduct at the 200 block of Cherry Ave

Assault at the 400 block of Dewey Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Dewey Ave

Weapons offense at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos

Warrant at 29 th and West Park

and West Park Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Abandon vehicle at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive

Warrant at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane

Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

Monday, May 31

Warrant at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87

Robbery at the 1100 block of Burton Ave

Robbery at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department