OP-ED: Watching a project unravel

After waiting and waiting for a package no one will claim responsibility for losing, I think it may be time to unravel what was going to be a beautiful shawl.

To date, a delivery service claims the postal service has the package. The postal service says they never got it.

The company the items were purchased from says the postal service has to start an investigation.

No one, to date, has said, “How can we make this right?”

For those who did not read my column two weeks ago, I ordered some yarn to finish crocheting a shawl. The yarn never arrived.

Each time I called to try to get assistance with the situation, I was told wait a couple pf more days. Wait 10 business days. Wait 21 business days. Wait a minute! Why 21 business days? Never did get an actual answer to that question.

This is not being shipped overseas or across a country border. This is from another state, although further north than I would be comfortable living. I heard it snows for months out of the year there.

So tonight, I am seriously considering unraveling hours and hours of work on a shawl that will never be completed. Even if the yarn arrived now, the situation has but a sour look upon the project that of once I was so proud.

If I had shopped locally, I would have a finished shawl right now. Instead, I am going to have an unraveled mess to contend with and the unanswered question of where exactly is my package?

Apparently, until I can get a shipping partner to investigate the disappearance of the package, I am unable to request a refund. So, I am out the funds for the yarn, the cost of shipping the disappearing package and a whole lot of my time trying to track down the package.

There was a time when customer service was considered an asset to a company. I am seeing it less and less. Many times, I have heard a person recommend a business based solely on the customer service.

How many times have we refused to return to a business because of the way we were treated?

During this whole ordeal, the one comment any of the three companies involved could have said and would have made a huge difference is, “Let me see what I can find out for you.” Or, “Let me make some calls and see if I can find out more information for you.”

Instead, I got, “Not our fault, call XX.” Or “You have to call XX and they have to start an investigation.”

But XX said they never got it so they can’t investigate.

Despite all the great technology which shows the package existed right up until 2:02 a.m. on May 15 in Houston, the package has disappeared into thin air and no one will accept responsibility for its ‘misdirection.’

So, I think tonight, an unraveling I will go as I start pulling out all those stitches.

