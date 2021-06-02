LSCO Spring 2021 Commencement Graduates

Lamar State College Orange hosted two Spring Graduation ceremonies this past Saturday, May 15, 2021. The graduation was held at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus to allow for social distancing.

LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson, served as the commencement speaker.

The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.

Magna Cum Laude

Molly Abshire

Joshua Flynn

Tameya Horn

Elijah Reynolds

Terry Sherman

Reagan Wolfford

Summa Cum Laude

Justin Askari

Kelley Burgan

Kennadi Dees

Madelyn Elliott

Jade Fairchild

Cayla Hodge

Lee Hughes

Hunter Jenkins

Allison Le

Emmi Lummus

Micah Meranda

Devontae Nash

Anthony Nicholas

Brianna Schwartz

Tanner Weir

Cum Laude

Christian Alford

Elizabeth Andis

Hunter Davis

Kylie Ellerbee

Ebony Hamilton

Jasachin Harris

Sean Jeanis

Brittany Lewis

Layne Pevey

Ebony Thomas

Christopher White

Graduates by City

Anahuac

Associate of Applied Science

Elizabeth Anna Wilson, Process Operating

Beaumont

Associate of Applied Science

Anais Chardellia Washington, Process Operating

Associate of Arts

Dajia Tymera Brown, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Genesis D. Ayala, Pharmacy Technology

Bon Wier

Certificate of Completion

Candice Kellum, Pharmacy Technology

Bridge City

Associate of Applied Science

Michael Gene Bodin, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion Instrumentation; Marqus Anthony Martin, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation

Associate of Arts

Mariah Lee Erpelding, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Tyler Michael Western, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Alyssa Renee Grimmett, Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice Corrections; Lee Caster Hughes, Instrumentation; Jackson Roy Roberts, Process Technology

Institutional Award

Alexis Starr Chappell, Pharmacy Technology; Nathan Jareb Dominguez, Pharmacy Technology; Tatum Elizabeth Miller, EMT Basic; Logan James Morris,

Pharmacy Technology; Logan Odell Ply, EMT Basic; Zachary Ennis Pruitt, EMT Basic

Buna

Associate of Arts

Blayne Arthur Garza, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Barbara Katherine Rooney, Liberal Arts

Certificate of Completion

Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz, Process Technology

Institutional Award

Tristin Blue Cogar, EMT Basic; Kennadi Grace Dees, EMT Basic; Grace Anne Whipps, Pharmacy Technology

Deweyville

Associate of Science

Abi Gail Davis, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Fred

Associate of Applied Science

Dalton Lane Holley, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology

Groves

Certificate of Completion

Angelica Garza, Pharmacy Technology

Jennings, LA

Associate of Arts

Tre’Vion Deandre Edwards, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Kirbyville

Associate of Arts

Julia Louise Nesbit, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Kountze

Associate of Arts

Jennifer K. K. Barton, Teaching

Lake Charles, LA

Associate of Applied Science

Abdul Azziz Danja, Process Operating

Certificate of Completion

Sharone Patrice Medlow, Process Technology

Liberty

Associate of Arts

Ebony Dawn Hamilton, Liberal Arts

Nederland

Associate of Applied Science

Reid Ellen Whaley, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology

Associate of Science

Kasey G Brough, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Zackary David Bullion, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Julianne Sarah Hammock, Business Management Accounting

Orange

Associate of Applied Science

Justin Syed Askari, Instrumentation; Trevor Kade Bland, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Trey Fisher Carline, Industrial Technology and Certificate of Completion, Safety, Health, & Environmental; Jose Elias Cornell, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Jade Kacie Fairchild, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship, Institutional Award, Customer Service; Geordan James Grant, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Sydney Elizabeth Hale, Industrial Technology and Certificate of Completion, Safety, Health, & Environmental; Sean David Jeanis, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Brittany Nichole Lewis, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Sydney Diana McGraw, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Entrepreneurship; Anthony Michael Nicholas, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Enjoli Kylene Scales, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Morgan Danae Taylor, Business and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship; Tyler Scott Wolfford, Information Technology Support Specialist and Certificate of Completion, Information Technology Support Assistant Hardware Networking, Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development, and Cybersecurity Specialist

Associate of Arts

Molly Marie Abshire, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Sean Walker Cothern, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Madelyn Michelle Elliott, Sociology and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kaela Michelle Forward, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Allee Michelle Franks, Liberal Arts; Jamyria Yuniece Garrett, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Danielle Renee Gorbett, Communication and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Jodi Suzette Gordy, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Nia Winter Hodge, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Titus Wayne Mills Hollier, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Olivia Brooke Holub, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Tameya Ver’Lyn Horn, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Maci Anne Jacobs, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Patricia Dianne LaFleur, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Allison Marie Ngoc Le, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Michele Mumford Morgan, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kaylee Danielle Noble, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Brianna Marie Schwartz, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Shamyra Shardaye Sutton, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Katharine Michelle Tallant, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Chatana Danae Thibodeaux, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Ahava Lashea Victoria, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Associate of Science

Christian Blake Alford, Computer Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Hailey Nichole Bishop, Pre- Medical Professional and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Lindsey Alyse Boren, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Heaven Nicole Brittain, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kelley Robert Burgan, Natural Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Holden Drake Dewit, Computer Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Michaela Nicole Dunmon, Computer Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kylie Ann Ellerbee Business, and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Jodi Suzette Gordy, Criminal Justice; Taylor Marie Jagoe, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Krisana Brooke Stubbs, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Reagan Lynn Wolfford, Natural Science

Certificate of Completion

James Curtis Amy, Welding Technology; Taquarious Daron Atkinson, Ordinary Seaman BST; Zachary Wayne Barnwell, Process Technology; Garret Jaden Birmingham, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Tech; Matthew Charles Brandon, Process Technology; Alia Angelique Brown, Pharmacy Technology; Jamar Lewis Brown, Ordinary Seaman BST; Ellison Able Crew, Safety, Health, & Environmental; Ethan Tyler Duhon, Process Technology; Hunter Cole Fant, Welding Technology; Jack Thomas Fontenot, Welding Technology; Jasachin Dewayne Harris, Process Technology; Jordan Wesley Hindman, Welding Technology; Cayla Nicole Hodge, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Jakob Wayne Jackson, Process Technology; Shelby Lynn Linscomb, Process Technology; Ethan Paul McKay, Welding Technology; Reginaldo Mendoza, Process Technology; Micah Meranda, Welding Technology; Trace Ryan Moore, Process Technology; Devontae Marquise Nash, Welding Technology; Layne Cole Pevey, Process Technology; Dakota Austin Posey, Process Technology; Briana Alyse Purgahn, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kamille Rosa Queen, Process Technology; Jonatan Jeremias Ramirez, Process Technology; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Terry Lynn Sherman, Instrumentation; Ethan Tyler Tant, Process Technology; Christopher Joseph White, Process Technology; Clifton Jermaine Woodson, Process Technology; Justin James Kenneth Wright, Process Technology

Institutional Award

Matthew Jacob Brown, EMT Basic; Aimee Phuong-Thao Bui, Pharmacy Technology; Aadil Samir Chakkiwala, Pharmacy Technology; Kynan Scott Clarke, EMT Basic; Curtis Kyle Eaves, EMT Basic; Ashley Nicole Gerrald, Pharmacy Technology; Valeria Gonzalez, Pharmacy Technology; Emberlee Riann Hale, Pharmacy Technology; Abigal Elizabeth Herbert, Advanced Nurse Aid; Chad Jay Irvine, EMT Basic; Dasasha S. Janice, Advanced Nurse Aid; Madison Marie Kari, Pharmacy Technology; Carmen Isabel Martinez, EMT Basic; Kade Victor Mires, EMT Basic; McKinley Nicole Thigpen, EMT Basic; Ebony F. Thomas, Advanced Nurse Aid; Victoria Vela, Advanced Nurse Aid; Taliyah Jonay Washington, Advanced Nurse Aid; Jayden Morgan Williams, Advanced Nurse Aid

Port Arthur

Associate of Arts

Amber Celeste Scott, Teaching

Silsbee

Associate of Arts

Charles Blake Brewer, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Jane Caroline Chance, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Stephanie Breann Ratley, Teaching; Sarah Lean Tyler, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Associate of Science

Daniel Alexander Grant, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies, Criminal Justice, and Criminal Justice Corrections;

Madyson Brooke Hilton, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Luther Joseph Eaves, Criminal Justice

Spurger

Associate of Applied Science

Hunter Logan Jenkins, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation

Starks, LA

Associate of Applied Science

April Leigh Benoit, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting

Sulphur, LA

Associate of Science

Tarmaine Dawn Jones, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Taylor Landing

Institutional Award

Sarah Danielle Huff, Advanced Nurse Aid

Vidor

Associate of Applied Science

Morgan Bryanna Lee, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Entrepreneurship; Drue Michael Whittington, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology

Associate of Arts

Darcy Elizabeth Andis, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Hunter Thomas Davis, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Joshua A Flynn, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Ryen Montana Howard, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Emmi Eileen Lummas, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Whitney Elaine Parish, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Charmi Jean Noel Stillwell, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Krystal Loar Trahan, Liberal Arts; Tanner Drake Weir, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Associate of Science

Hunter Thomas Davis, Criminal Justice; Jessica Leigh Jaeger, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Grant Wayne Johnson, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, Criminal Justice Corrections, Criminal Justice, and General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Allen Christopher Comeaux, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Meredith Dawn Viator, Pharmacy Technology

West Orange

Associate of Applied Science

Tawney L. Delano, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology

Associate of Arts

Landon Jace Lucia, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies

Certificate of Completion

Elijah Joseph Reynolds, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician

Westlake, LA

Associate of Applied Science

April Joy Bias, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology

Winnie

Associate of Arts

Sherry Elaine Stidivent Racca, Liberal Arts