LSCO Spring 2021 Commencement Graduates
Lamar State College Orange hosted two Spring Graduation ceremonies this past Saturday, May 15, 2021. The graduation was held at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus to allow for social distancing.
LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson, served as the commencement speaker.
The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.
Magna Cum Laude
Molly Abshire
Joshua Flynn
Tameya Horn
Elijah Reynolds
Terry Sherman
Reagan Wolfford
Summa Cum Laude
Justin Askari
Kelley Burgan
Kennadi Dees
Madelyn Elliott
Jade Fairchild
Cayla Hodge
Lee Hughes
Hunter Jenkins
Allison Le
Emmi Lummus
Micah Meranda
Devontae Nash
Anthony Nicholas
Brianna Schwartz
Tanner Weir
Cum Laude
Christian Alford
Elizabeth Andis
Hunter Davis
Kylie Ellerbee
Ebony Hamilton
Jasachin Harris
Sean Jeanis
Brittany Lewis
Layne Pevey
Ebony Thomas
Christopher White
Graduates by City
Anahuac
Associate of Applied Science
Elizabeth Anna Wilson, Process Operating
Beaumont
Associate of Applied Science
Anais Chardellia Washington, Process Operating
Associate of Arts
Dajia Tymera Brown, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Genesis D. Ayala, Pharmacy Technology
Bon Wier
Certificate of Completion
Candice Kellum, Pharmacy Technology
Bridge City
Associate of Applied Science
Michael Gene Bodin, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion Instrumentation; Marqus Anthony Martin, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation
Associate of Arts
Mariah Lee Erpelding, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Tyler Michael Western, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Alyssa Renee Grimmett, Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice Corrections; Lee Caster Hughes, Instrumentation; Jackson Roy Roberts, Process Technology
Institutional Award
Alexis Starr Chappell, Pharmacy Technology; Nathan Jareb Dominguez, Pharmacy Technology; Tatum Elizabeth Miller, EMT Basic; Logan James Morris,
Pharmacy Technology; Logan Odell Ply, EMT Basic; Zachary Ennis Pruitt, EMT Basic
Buna
Associate of Arts
Blayne Arthur Garza, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Barbara Katherine Rooney, Liberal Arts
Certificate of Completion
Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz, Process Technology
Institutional Award
Tristin Blue Cogar, EMT Basic; Kennadi Grace Dees, EMT Basic; Grace Anne Whipps, Pharmacy Technology
Deweyville
Associate of Science
Abi Gail Davis, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Fred
Associate of Applied Science
Dalton Lane Holley, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology
Groves
Certificate of Completion
Angelica Garza, Pharmacy Technology
Jennings, LA
Associate of Arts
Tre’Vion Deandre Edwards, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Kirbyville
Associate of Arts
Julia Louise Nesbit, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Kountze
Associate of Arts
Jennifer K. K. Barton, Teaching
Lake Charles, LA
Associate of Applied Science
Abdul Azziz Danja, Process Operating
Certificate of Completion
Sharone Patrice Medlow, Process Technology
Liberty
Associate of Arts
Ebony Dawn Hamilton, Liberal Arts
Nederland
Associate of Applied Science
Reid Ellen Whaley, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology
Associate of Science
Kasey G Brough, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Zackary David Bullion, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Julianne Sarah Hammock, Business Management Accounting
Orange
Associate of Applied Science
Justin Syed Askari, Instrumentation; Trevor Kade Bland, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Trey Fisher Carline, Industrial Technology and Certificate of Completion, Safety, Health, & Environmental; Jose Elias Cornell, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Jade Kacie Fairchild, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship, Institutional Award, Customer Service; Geordan James Grant, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Sydney Elizabeth Hale, Industrial Technology and Certificate of Completion, Safety, Health, & Environmental; Sean David Jeanis, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Brittany Nichole Lewis, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation; Sydney Diana McGraw, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Entrepreneurship; Anthony Michael Nicholas, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Enjoli Kylene Scales, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology; Morgan Danae Taylor, Business and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting and Entrepreneurship; Tyler Scott Wolfford, Information Technology Support Specialist and Certificate of Completion, Information Technology Support Assistant Hardware Networking, Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development, and Cybersecurity Specialist
Associate of Arts
Molly Marie Abshire, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Sean Walker Cothern, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Madelyn Michelle Elliott, Sociology and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kaela Michelle Forward, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Allee Michelle Franks, Liberal Arts; Jamyria Yuniece Garrett, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Danielle Renee Gorbett, Communication and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Jodi Suzette Gordy, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Nia Winter Hodge, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Titus Wayne Mills Hollier, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Olivia Brooke Holub, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Tameya Ver’Lyn Horn, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Maci Anne Jacobs, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Patricia Dianne LaFleur, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Allison Marie Ngoc Le, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Michele Mumford Morgan, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kaylee Danielle Noble, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Brianna Marie Schwartz, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Shamyra Shardaye Sutton, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Katharine Michelle Tallant, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Chatana Danae Thibodeaux, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Ahava Lashea Victoria, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Associate of Science
Christian Blake Alford, Computer Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Hailey Nichole Bishop, Pre- Medical Professional and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Lindsey Alyse Boren, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Heaven Nicole Brittain, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kelley Robert Burgan, Natural Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Holden Drake Dewit, Computer Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Michaela Nicole Dunmon, Computer Science and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kylie Ann Ellerbee Business, and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Jodi Suzette Gordy, Criminal Justice; Taylor Marie Jagoe, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Krisana Brooke Stubbs, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Reagan Lynn Wolfford, Natural Science
Certificate of Completion
James Curtis Amy, Welding Technology; Taquarious Daron Atkinson, Ordinary Seaman BST; Zachary Wayne Barnwell, Process Technology; Garret Jaden Birmingham, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Tech; Matthew Charles Brandon, Process Technology; Alia Angelique Brown, Pharmacy Technology; Jamar Lewis Brown, Ordinary Seaman BST; Ellison Able Crew, Safety, Health, & Environmental; Ethan Tyler Duhon, Process Technology; Hunter Cole Fant, Welding Technology; Jack Thomas Fontenot, Welding Technology; Jasachin Dewayne Harris, Process Technology; Jordan Wesley Hindman, Welding Technology; Cayla Nicole Hodge, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Jakob Wayne Jackson, Process Technology; Shelby Lynn Linscomb, Process Technology; Ethan Paul McKay, Welding Technology; Reginaldo Mendoza, Process Technology; Micah Meranda, Welding Technology; Trace Ryan Moore, Process Technology; Devontae Marquise Nash, Welding Technology; Layne Cole Pevey, Process Technology; Dakota Austin Posey, Process Technology; Briana Alyse Purgahn, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Kamille Rosa Queen, Process Technology; Jonatan Jeremias Ramirez, Process Technology; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Terry Lynn Sherman, Instrumentation; Ethan Tyler Tant, Process Technology; Christopher Joseph White, Process Technology; Clifton Jermaine Woodson, Process Technology; Justin James Kenneth Wright, Process Technology
Institutional Award
Matthew Jacob Brown, EMT Basic; Aimee Phuong-Thao Bui, Pharmacy Technology; Aadil Samir Chakkiwala, Pharmacy Technology; Kynan Scott Clarke, EMT Basic; Curtis Kyle Eaves, EMT Basic; Ashley Nicole Gerrald, Pharmacy Technology; Valeria Gonzalez, Pharmacy Technology; Emberlee Riann Hale, Pharmacy Technology; Abigal Elizabeth Herbert, Advanced Nurse Aid; Chad Jay Irvine, EMT Basic; Dasasha S. Janice, Advanced Nurse Aid; Madison Marie Kari, Pharmacy Technology; Carmen Isabel Martinez, EMT Basic; Kade Victor Mires, EMT Basic; McKinley Nicole Thigpen, EMT Basic; Ebony F. Thomas, Advanced Nurse Aid; Victoria Vela, Advanced Nurse Aid; Taliyah Jonay Washington, Advanced Nurse Aid; Jayden Morgan Williams, Advanced Nurse Aid
Port Arthur
Associate of Arts
Amber Celeste Scott, Teaching
Silsbee
Associate of Arts
Charles Blake Brewer, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Jane Caroline Chance, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Stephanie Breann Ratley, Teaching; Sarah Lean Tyler, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Associate of Science
Daniel Alexander Grant, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, General Studies, Criminal Justice, and Criminal Justice Corrections;
Madyson Brooke Hilton, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Luther Joseph Eaves, Criminal Justice
Spurger
Associate of Applied Science
Hunter Logan Jenkins, Instrumentation and Certificate of Completion, Instrumentation
Starks, LA
Associate of Applied Science
April Leigh Benoit, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Business Management Accounting
Sulphur, LA
Associate of Science
Tarmaine Dawn Jones, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Taylor Landing
Institutional Award
Sarah Danielle Huff, Advanced Nurse Aid
Vidor
Associate of Applied Science
Morgan Bryanna Lee, Business Management and Certificate of Completion, Entrepreneurship; Drue Michael Whittington, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology
Associate of Arts
Darcy Elizabeth Andis, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Hunter Thomas Davis, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Joshua A Flynn, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Ryen Montana Howard, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Emmi Eileen Lummas, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Whitney Elaine Parish, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Charmi Jean Noel Stillwell, Teaching and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Krystal Loar Trahan, Liberal Arts; Tanner Drake Weir, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Associate of Science
Hunter Thomas Davis, Criminal Justice; Jessica Leigh Jaeger, Business and Certificate of Completion, General Studies; Grant Wayne Johnson, Criminal Justice and Certificate of Completion, Criminal Justice Corrections, Criminal Justice, and General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Allen Christopher Comeaux, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician; Meredith Dawn Viator, Pharmacy Technology
West Orange
Associate of Applied Science
Tawney L. Delano, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology
Associate of Arts
Landon Jace Lucia, Liberal Arts and Certificate of Completion, General Studies
Certificate of Completion
Elijah Joseph Reynolds, CISCO Networking Cybersecurity Technician
Westlake, LA
Associate of Applied Science
April Joy Bias, Process Operating and Certificate of Completion, Process Technology
Winnie
Associate of Arts
Sherry Elaine Stidivent Racca, Liberal Arts