UIL State softball all set

UIL Softball State Tournament

June 1-5, 2021

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, June 1

1A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Dodd City (15-3) vs. Bloomburg (12-5)

1:00 p.m. Gail Borden County (14-3) vs. D’Hanis (17-7-1)

2A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. Pineland West Sabine (38-0) vs. Crawford (31-6)

7:00 p.m. Weimar (40-1) vs. Stamford (30-5)

Wednesday, June 2

3A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Rains (37-1) vs. Bishop (31-3-2)

1:00 p.m. Holliday (38-2) vs. Diboll (33-5)

Conference 1A

4:00 p.m. Final

Conference 2A

7:00 p.m. Final

Thursday, June 3

Conference 3A

1:00 p.m. Final

4A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. Iowa Park (39-1) vs. CC Calallen (32-8)

7:00 p.m. Bullard (32-5) vs. Liberty (31-7)

Friday, June 4

5A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1)

1:00 p.m. Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)

6A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)

7:00 p.m. Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)

Saturday, June 5

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final