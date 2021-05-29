Louise Lanell Freeman Smith, age 90, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021, at home in Vidor, TX. She was born on July 26, 1930 in Orange County to Vertis and Nola (Peveto) Freeman. Mrs. Smith was salutatorian of her graduating class and married Benjamin Kyle Smith after high school. She was devoted to her family, her career and selflessly sacrificed many years raising her daughters after her husband’s death at a young age. For many years she was caregiver for her aging parents. As a member of the First Baptist Church in Vidor, she served on the finance committee, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Mrs. Smith worked in the banking industry for 41 years and was a well-loved member of the community. She believed in the power of an education and insisted her children receive a college degree. Most importantly, she would wish everyone to know that God gives you the strength to face any adversity in life. Survivors include her daughter Janet Lanell Smith Peno (Willis) of Vidor and brother Lester Alton Freeman of Mauriceville. Granddaughters are: Kristi Dubose Stepan (Jason), Amanda Kathleen Dubose, Vanessa Peno Bennett (Jeff) and Maris Elaine Peno. She was also loved by 7 great- grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Kyle Smith; parents, Vertis and Nola Freeman and daughter, Donna Kathleen Smith Dubose. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor.