FAITH: Geography confusion – don’t be misled

You know how Hwy 87 turns into Texas Ave in Bridge City, and past the big Walmart – it’s Edgar Brown/MacArthur Drive/Greene Ave, and past the Rainbow Bridge, it’s Hwy 73. So, if you’re giving someone directions that is not from here, you have to explain. It’s all very confusing.

Well, if you want to study Biblical history, you will need a lot of different maps, time lines, etc., and a lot of time. Most of the names and boundary lines have been changed for different countries and cities. It’s the same land as it’s always been, just as it’s all Hwy 87 with different names in between.

If you Google what different names were in the Bible for different countries – you then have to know what era it was. What was Turkey called before the Byzantine and Ottoman Empire? According to Google, Turkey was founded as its own country in 1923 after the Turkish War of Independence. Naturally, Turkey has been around since before 1299, but it was the Ottoman Empire, not Turkey. The Ottoman Empire was a state that controlled much of Southeastern Europe, Western Asia, and Northern Africa between the 14th and early 20th centuries.

When news commentators talk about different cities and countries, I do not know if it is a city or a country. I have a hard enough time keeping up with United States geography, much less the Middle East.

I do know that Damascus, Syria, is the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world, and according to the Bible prophecy, it is destined to become “a ruinous heap,” deserted, and uninhabitable. (Isaiah 17). Some Scholars say this has already happened, but most believe that this will happen near “end times”. It says it will not be inhabitable, but people are inhabiting it right now, so those “scholars” are wrong.

Iraq boarders Syria, Saudi Arabia and Iran, which Syria and Iran are strategic allies. For decades Iraq has been squabbling with both neighbors about getting its fair share of water since the early 1970s, after Turkey and Syria diverted the Euphrates into a series of reservoirs, and nearly dried out the river downstream in Iraq.

According to the “Middle Eastern Monitor – “The General Administration of Dams in Northeastern Syria has held Turkey responsible for the record low water levels of the Euphrates River, and accused Ankara of cutting its water resources.” If you Google Ankara, it’s a province of Turkey – so why don’t they just say Turkey! News people speak their jargon as if we regular people would know exactly what they are talking about, or referring to.

According to “Egypt Today” – “Hundreds of thousands of civilians living in the Euphrates Basin in the city of Al Jazeera are vulnerable to this humanitarian catastrophe.” https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/1/102680/Catastrophic-decline-of-Euphrates-River-water-level

You should read Ezekiel 38:1–6 as well, where it talks about Gog of the land of Magog, the prince of Rosh, Meshech and Tubal. If you look all those words up, you will find they all derive from Turkey.

So, we have all these neighboring countries mad at Turkey for drying up the Euphrates River.

Scripture tells us in Revelation 16:12 – “The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up to prepare the way for the kings from the East.”

We have scripture stating there will be a war between 4 Kings to the North of Jerusalem. Most Scholars believe these are China, Turkey, Russia, Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya. We have Israel bombing Damascus, which we already stated above that this is another sign. Prophesy is unfolding before our very eyes.

Matthew 24:21–25 – Jesus tells us to not be misled. The scripture tells us even the elect will be misled. – “For false Christs and false prophets will arise and will show great signs and wonders, so as to mislead, if possible, even the elect. Behold, I have told you in advance.”

Elect means to be chosen or singled out.

So even the chosen Christians might believe the false signs. Stay on your toes and read your Bible, so Satan won’t mislead you. After all – this is your “ever-after”!

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director for Meals on Wheels