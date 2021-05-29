Faith Calendar 5.29.21

70th Homecoming

Bethel Baptist Church at 2906 Western Ave, West Orange will hold their 70th Homecoming on Sunday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Joe Tant will be in concert, Pastor John Sims preaching. Lunch will follow in fellowship hall.

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

