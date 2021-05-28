Orange Police Beat 5.27.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 27, 2021:

Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Warrant service at the 100 block of Strickland Drive

Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Warrant at the 200 block of Border

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Church Street

Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department