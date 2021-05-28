Orange Police Beat 5.27.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 27, 2021:
- Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Strickland Drive
- Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Church Street
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department