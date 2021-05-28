expand
May 28, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.17-5.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:09 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 17 – May 23, 2021:

Monday, May 17

  • Harassment at the 100 block of Camp Street in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 3000 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 2300 block of South Main Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Med Davis in Orange
  • Trespass at the 4600 block of Monroe in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2900 block of Jackie in Orange
  • Sexual assault was reported in the Orange area
  • Trespass at 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Trespass at the 100 block if Russell Road in Vidor

Tuesday, May 18

  • Burglary in progress at the 9800 block of Winlin Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 8100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft at the 1200 block of Scott Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 400 block of Waddell Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 8300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Juvenile problem at the 7000 block of Bilbo Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 8700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Wednesday, May 19

  • Robbery at the 4300 block of Main in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 700 block of Vista Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 3600 block of Lakeview Cutoff in Pine Forest
  • Fraud at the 3500 block of Lakeview Cutoff in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 1200 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange

Thursday, May 20

  • Alarm at the 7000 block of North Bilbo in Orange
  • Recovery of stolen property at the 5600 block of Highlander in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3600 block of Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor

Friday, May 21

  • Two Sex offender verifications in Rose City
  • Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Oriole in Vidor
  • Disturbance on Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Saturday, May 22

  • Forgery at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1400 block of Nottingham Drive in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Sunday, May 23

  • Burglary at the 8400 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
  • Trespass at the 4300 block of Terrace in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief on McFarland Circle in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 9700 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

