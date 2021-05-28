Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.17-5.23.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 17 – May 23, 2021:
Monday, May 17
- Harassment at the 100 block of Camp Street in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 3000 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 2300 block of South Main Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Med Davis in Orange
- Trespass at the 4600 block of Monroe in Vidor
- Trespass at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2900 block of Jackie in Orange
- Sexual assault was reported in the Orange area
- Trespass at 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Trespass at the 100 block if Russell Road in Vidor
Tuesday, May 18
- Burglary in progress at the 9800 block of Winlin Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 8100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft at the 1200 block of Scott Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 400 block of Waddell Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 8300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Juvenile problem at the 7000 block of Bilbo Road in Orange
- Theft at the 8700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
Wednesday, May 19
- Robbery at the 4300 block of Main in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 700 block of Vista Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3600 block of Lakeview Cutoff in Pine Forest
- Fraud at the 3500 block of Lakeview Cutoff in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 1200 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange
Thursday, May 20
- Alarm at the 7000 block of North Bilbo in Orange
- Recovery of stolen property at the 5600 block of Highlander in Orange
- Stolen vehicle on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3600 block of Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor
Friday, May 21
- Two Sex offender verifications in Rose City
- Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Oriole in Vidor
- Disturbance on Quail Ridge Road in Orange
Saturday, May 22
- Forgery at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1400 block of Nottingham Drive in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
Sunday, May 23
- Burglary at the 8400 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
- Trespass at the 4300 block of Terrace in Vidor
- Criminal mischief on McFarland Circle in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 9700 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office