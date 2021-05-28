Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.17-5.23.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 17 – May 23, 2021:

Monday, May 17

Harassment at the 100 block of Camp Street in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 3000 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 2300 block of South Main Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 100 block of Med Davis in Orange

Trespass at the 4600 block of Monroe in Vidor

Trespass at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 2900 block of Jackie in Orange

Sexual assault was reported in the Orange area

Trespass at 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Trespass at the 100 block if Russell Road in Vidor

Tuesday, May 18

Burglary in progress at the 9800 block of Winlin Road in Orange

Burglary at the 8100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft at the 1200 block of Scott Drive in Vidor

Theft at the 400 block of Waddell Street in Vidor

Assault at the 8300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Juvenile problem at the 7000 block of Bilbo Road in Orange

Theft at the 8700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Wednesday, May 19

Robbery at the 4300 block of Main in Vidor

Disturbance at the 700 block of Vista Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3600 block of Lakeview Cutoff in Pine Forest

Fraud at the 3500 block of Lakeview Cutoff in Vidor

Animal bite at the 1200 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange

Thursday, May 20

Alarm at the 7000 block of North Bilbo in Orange

Recovery of stolen property at the 5600 block of Highlander in Orange

Stolen vehicle on State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Disturbance at the 3600 block of Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor

Friday, May 21

Two Sex offender verifications in Rose City

Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Oriole in Vidor

Disturbance on Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Saturday, May 22

Forgery at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 1400 block of Nottingham Drive in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Sunday, May 23

Burglary at the 8400 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange

Trespass at the 4300 block of Terrace in Vidor

Criminal mischief on McFarland Circle in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 9700 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office