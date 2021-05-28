Joyce Clarice Simmons Phillips, 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas after a brief illness. She and her twin sister, Joy, were born on April 21, 1932 in Tipton, Oklahoma. They grew up in Orange, Texas where they graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in Orange. She married after high school to George W. Barry and had two girls, Belinda and Paula Barry. George died several years later after being treated in an iron lung for polio. Later she met and married Robert Phillips, Sr. and they resided in Tanglewood, Texas for 57 years. Six years ago, she met Bill McMullen, they have been the light in each other’s eyes and hearts ever since.

Joyce had many talents and she could sell anything. She was great at cooking and her special culinary creations delighted everyone, especially her church friends. She was also a good seamstress, gardener, and she had an eye for valuable antiques that was incredible.

She is preceded in death by her parents, V.D. and Fay Ola (Richards) Simmons; paternal aunt, Ruby L. Simmons; husbands, George W. Barry and Bobby Phillips, Sr.; son, Bobby Phillips, Jr. in 1992; sister, Emily Decker; and brother, Billy Simmons and Tommy Simmons.

Joyce is survived by her mate, Bill McMullen of Lexington; daughters, Belinda Harris of Houston and Paula Barry of Slidell, LA; grandson, Barry Byrom of Kyle; great grandsons, Houston Murphy and Hunter Byrom of Kyle; sisters, Joy McNamara of Cypress, and Carole Rankin of Euless; brother, Verlie Simmons, Jr. of Pearl River, LA; and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the New Tanglewood Baptist Church in Tanglewood with a visitation starting at 10:00 am

The family would like to thank the Hospice Team at Traditional Healthcare, especially Tara; and the medical team at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, the nursing care she received was excellent in every way.

Joyce was devoted to rebuilding the church and her church family worked very hard in getting the church ready for her service. Donations may be made to Tanglewood Baptist Church, 11203 US 77 North, Lexington, Texas 78947 or at tanglewoodbaptist.church or a charity of your choice.