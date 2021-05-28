Education First Federal Credit Union Receives Two Pinnacle Awards from Cornerstone League of Credit Unions

Beaumont, Texas – Education First Federal Credit Union was awarded two first place Pinnacle Awards from the Cornerstone League of Credit Unions in the categories of Complete Campaign and Public Relations/Community Involvement.

The Complete Campaign award recognized “Cash Back!” – a loan campaign that incented new and existing members to borrow with Education First FCU or transfer qualifying loans from other financial institutions to Education First FCU.EFFCU offered competitive interest rates on qualifying loans, which saved members money on reduced interest, in addition to receiving up to $400 cash back.

The Public Relations/Community Involvement award was in recognition of the International Credit Union (ICU) Day Community Giving Campaign where Education First FCU celebrated their members by allowing them to vote to decide how to give $5,000 back to the community.

“We are so honored to be recognized by the Cornerstone League for these campaigns. We are thankful to our members, board of directors and staff, without their support neither of these campaigns would have been a success,” said Carolyn Ridout, Vice-President of Marketing.

The Pinnacle Awards recognize credit unions and their staff for their special skills, innovation, time, and resources in more than 20 categories from advertising campaigns to social media and everything in-between.

Award winners were selected by a diverse panel of judges based on the achievements of the campaigns.

Cornerstone League offers its sincere thanks to the credit unions and employees who participated and are especially pleased to congratulate these distinguished award winners.