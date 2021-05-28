Agents Arrest Dodson Man for Illegal Drug and Firearm Possession

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a convicted felon in Winn Parish for alleged drug, firearm and turkey hunting violations on April 23.

Agents arrested Justin Carpenter, 37, of Dodson, for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal drugs, and failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements.

Agents were on patrol near Dodson on April 23 when they made contact with Carpenter while he was walking out of the woods wearing camouflage with a turkey call in his mouth. Agents also found a shotgun, hunting vest and similar turkey calls next to a bush about 20 yards away. Agents then found suspected methamphetamines and a glass pipe inside of the vest.

Carpenter also admitted to agents about harvesting two turkeys earlier in the season. Agents confirmed that Carpenter did not tag or validate either turkey harvest.

Agents arrested Carpenter and booked him into the Winn Parish Jail.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail. Possession of methamphetamines brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal drugs brings up to a $10,000 fine and five years in jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia carries up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Joshua Dibenedetto and Agent Dustin Nash.