expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.26.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:07 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 26, 2021:

  • Evading detention at the 2400 block of Link Ave
  • Warrant at Park and 33rd
  • Found property at the 2300 block of McKee Drive
  • Public intoxication at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Cruelty toward child at the 100 block of Clairmont Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 2300 block of Godwin Circle
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of East Florida Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Deceased body identified

Parenting Class June

Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.24-5.28.21

Education First Federal Credit Union Receives Two Pinnacle Awards from Cornerstone League of Credit Unions

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar