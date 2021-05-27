Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.10-5.16.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 10 – May 16, 2021:
Monday, May 10
- Warrant service in Orange
Tuesday, May 11
- Burglary at the 400 block of Daniel Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
- Theft at Interstate 10 in Rose City in reference to a vandalized vehicle.
- Stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of Windy Lane in Orange
- Runaway at the 2000 block of Patillo Road in Orange
Wednesday, May 12
- Disturbance at the 3000 block of Margeurite Drive in Orange
- Threats at the 12000 block of Sam Rayburn Blvd. in Orange
- Burglary at the 6000 block of Inez Ave in Orange
* Disturbance at the 3000 block of Elk Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 700 block of Doty Road I Vidor
Thursday, May 13
- Runaway at the 1100 block of North Lewis in Orange
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
- Assault in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5000 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
Friday, May 14
- Disturbance at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange
- Trespass at the 4300 block of Terrance Drive in Vidor
- Juvenile problem at the 20000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1000 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 2600 block of Herrington Road in Orange
Saturday, May 15
- Disturbance at the 3800 block of Windy Lane in Orange
- Theft at the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Fraud at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1000 block of Lyndale Street in Vidor
- Trespass at the 1100 block f Terry Road in Orange
- Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Farragut Heights in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 3300 block of Elk Drive in Orange.
Sunday, May 16
- Disturbance at the 4900 block of North Mimosa Lane in Orange
- Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Ford Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2800 block of Woodland Ridge Drive in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office