expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.10-5.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:28 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 10 – May 16, 2021:

Monday, May 10

  • Warrant service in Orange

Tuesday, May 11

  • Burglary at the 400 block of Daniel Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
  • Theft at Interstate 10 in Rose City in reference to a vandalized vehicle.
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of Windy Lane in Orange
  • Runaway at the 2000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, May 12

  • Disturbance at the 3000 block of Margeurite Drive in Orange
  • Threats at the 12000 block of Sam Rayburn Blvd. in Orange
  • Burglary at the 6000 block of Inez Ave in Orange

* Disturbance at the 3000 block of Elk Drive in Orange

  • Theft at the 700 block of Doty Road I Vidor

Thursday, May 13

  • Runaway at the 1100 block of North Lewis in Orange
  • Sexual assault in the Orange area
  • Assault in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Friday, May 14

  • Disturbance at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange
  • Trespass at the 4300 block of Terrance Drive in Vidor
  • Juvenile problem at the 20000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 2600 block of Herrington Road in Orange

Saturday, May 15

  • Disturbance at the 3800 block of Windy Lane in Orange
  • Theft at the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Fraud at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Lyndale Street in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 1100 block f Terry Road in Orange
  • Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Farragut Heights in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 3300 block of Elk Drive in Orange.

Sunday, May 16

  • Disturbance at the 4900 block of North Mimosa Lane in Orange
  • Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Ford Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2800 block of Woodland Ridge Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

Deceased body identified

Parenting Class June

Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.24-5.28.21

Education First Federal Credit Union Receives Two Pinnacle Awards from Cornerstone League of Credit Unions

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar