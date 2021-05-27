Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.10-5.16.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 10 – May 16, 2021:

Monday, May 10

Warrant service in Orange

Tuesday, May 11

Burglary at the 400 block of Daniel Street in Vidor

Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange

Theft at Interstate 10 in Rose City in reference to a vandalized vehicle.

Stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of Windy Lane in Orange

Runaway at the 2000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, May 12

Disturbance at the 3000 block of Margeurite Drive in Orange

Threats at the 12000 block of Sam Rayburn Blvd. in Orange

Burglary at the 6000 block of Inez Ave in Orange

* Disturbance at the 3000 block of Elk Drive in Orange

Theft at the 700 block of Doty Road I Vidor

Thursday, May 13

Runaway at the 1100 block of North Lewis in Orange

Sexual assault in the Orange area

Assault in Orange

Disturbance at the 5000 block of Caribou Drive in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Friday, May 14

Disturbance at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange

Trespass at the 4300 block of Terrance Drive in Vidor

Juvenile problem at the 20000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor

Animal bite at the 2600 block of Herrington Road in Orange

Saturday, May 15

Disturbance at the 3800 block of Windy Lane in Orange

Theft at the 2300 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Fraud at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Lyndale Street in Vidor

Trespass at the 1100 block f Terry Road in Orange

Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Farragut Heights in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 3300 block of Elk Drive in Orange.

Sunday, May 16

Disturbance at the 4900 block of North Mimosa Lane in Orange

Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Ford Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 2800 block of Woodland Ridge Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office