Vidorian graduates from Centenary College of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA – Centenary College of Louisiana held commencement exercises for two graduating classes on Saturday, May 8, at the Gold Dome, celebrating the Class of 2021 at a morning ceremony and the Class of 2020 in the afternoon. The College awarded bachelor of arts and science degrees to undergraduates as well as master’s degrees in education and business.

Eleven students in the Class of 2020 graduated summa cum laude, earning grade point averages of 3.9 or higher. Twelve students earned the magna cum laude designation, with a 3.7 to 3.89 GPA, and 15 achieved cum laude, with a 3.5 to 3.69 GPA. Eleven students graduated with departmental honors.

In the Class of 2021, 15 students graduated summa cum laude, 21 earned magna cum laude, and 23 graduated cum laude. Fifteen students graduated with departmental honors.

Glen Dyess, of Vidor, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

Dr. Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University Shreveport and a member of Centenary’s Board of Trustees, delivered the commencement address at both ceremonies. Leroy Harvey, a champion for Centenary College and for the Centenary State Historic Site that preserves the original Centenary campus in Harvey’s hometown of Jackson, Louisiana, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the morning ceremony.