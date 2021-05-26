Treasures of the Texas Coast winners announced

Treasures of the Texas Coast is a Children’s Art Contest based on the theme “Treasures of the Texas Coast,” and it depicts why the Texas coast is important or special to the participating student. The top 40 pieces of art will appear in a 2022 calendar, which will be distributed throughout the state, including two from St. Mary Catholic School students.

The Texas Coastline is one of the many treasures that makes our great state exceptional or unique to Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush. “The Adopt-A-Beach Art Contest gives children an early opportunity to learn more about the Texas coast and discover the importance of keeping it clean. It is encouraging and inspiring to see children appreciating the wildlife and natural beauty of our coast through their own artwork and talent,” Bush explained.

Two students from St. Mary Catholic School were selected as winners in the top 40 for this art contest for 2022. Jacob King, 3rd grade, and Matthew Nguyen, 4th grade, were both winners, chosen from 3,700 entries across the state of Texas.

All 40 winners will receive a ticket to the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, two tickets to the Houston Zoo, a ticket to the Texas State Aquarium, two all-day passes to Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston, as well as additional prizes. A certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office, and a calendar displaying the winning artwork will also be awarded to the winners. The art will be displayed in an annex of the Texas Capital this month.