May 26, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:09 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 25, 2021:

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2700 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 1006
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Theft at the 1800 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

