WO-S hands out Athletic awards

West Orange-Stark recently announced its 2021 Most Valuable Players and athletes that earned the Scholastic All-District Team by lettering in a UIL sports activity at the Varsity level.

Most Valuable Player

Baseball – Jalen Thompson

Boys’ Basketball – Quintin Proctor

Girls’ Basketball –Naudia Watson

Powerlifting – Demetrius Hunter (Boys) / Nortazia McGhee (Girls)

Softball – Taliyah Washington

Boys’ Tennis – Conrad Pitre

Girls’ Tennis – Adrianna Johnson

Cross Country – Amaliya Alvarez (Girls) / Uriel Galvan (Boys)

Boys’ Track – Patrick Mickey

Girls’ Track – Laila Rhodes

Volleyball – Paris Overstreet

Football – Angel Ibarra

Scholastic All-District Athletic Team – Student must letter in a UIL sports activity at the varsity level and have an overall numeric average of at least 90 in all subjects taken.

Nathia Allison

Amaliya Alvarez

Christian Anderson

Darren Anderson

Sidnye Antoine

Aris Batts

Kaiden Berry

Tyrone Brown

Esmeralda Cacho-Mora

Carlos Calana Faura

Ariel Farris

Jaz’Lynn Franks

Uriel Galvan

Braden Gant

Jamyria Garrett

T’Era Garrett

Trinity Garrett

Trinton Garrett

Joseph Gomez-Chapa

Evan Gray

Jalynn Guillory

Jasachin Harris

Dustin Helm

Katie Hogg

Demetrius Hunter

Angel Ibarra

Kaleb Istre

Ja’Kalen Jenkins

Jadon Jones

William Lee

Patrick Mickey

Zachery Nation

Devon Niles

Paris Overstreet

Jordynn Patton

Chrislyn Pitre

Quintin Proctor

Kamille Queen

Jesus Ramirez Sanchez

Javan Renfro

Nakeylee Ross

Aundrew Samuel

Jayla Simpson-Fobbs

Amori Stratton

Jerren Terrell

Haylee Veitch

Miguel Villeda

Naudia Watson

Junaiya Winston