Orange Police Beat 5.24.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 24, 2021:

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Coronado Place

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1900 block of 24 th Street

Street Warrant other county at the 1100 block of 6 th Street

Street Burglary at the 2100 block of Oak Forest Drive

Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department