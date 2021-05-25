expand
May 25, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:29 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 24, 2021:

  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Coronado Place
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1900 block of 24th Street
  • Warrant other county at the 1100 block of 6th Street
  • Burglary at the 2100 block of Oak Forest Drive
  • Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

